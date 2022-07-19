Days Inns - Canada Teamed Up with XMC to Create an Interactive Experience for Hockey Fans

Toronto, ON, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of their partnership with the Canadian Hockey League (CHL), Days Inns - Canada was onsite at the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia in Saint John, New Brunswick, from June 20-29, 2022.

"To drive awareness for the Days Inn brand, we created an interactive activation that sparks curiosity and wonder. The concourse level in-venue 'Knock to Win with Days Inn' kiosk offers event attendees the opportunity to knock on the 'Days Inn door' to reveal a prize," said Mike Samardzic, Partner, XMC. "Everything we do is custom built to move our clients' business forward, drive core brand objectives and fully interactively engage their target audience, creating a memorable experience."

The experience featured a custom-branded Days Inn guest room door, room 1970 to mark the year the brand was founded, a custom 3D sign of the Days Inn logo for selfies and a carpet with a custom hashtag #KnockToWinWithDaysInn. The interactive 10' x 10' activation footprint was developed to surprise and delight fans.

"These events gave us the unique opportunity to connect with CHL fans from near and far while showcasing our brand," said Ally Wesson, Vice President of Marketing, Days Inns - Canada. "We were thrilled to partner with XMC for the return of the Memorial Cup presented by Kia, after a two-year pause due to the pandemic."

The sponsorship featured Days Inn branded in-ice logo placement, videoboard commercials, TV timeout activities, spectator giveaways, and an in-venue kiosk at each game. To help encourage trial of the brand, CHL distributed a customized email campaign targeting thousands of fans of the league offering exclusive savings with Days Inns along with digital web ads on CHL, WHL, OHL and QMJHL league sites to boost visibility.

About Days Inns - Canada: Part of Realstar Hospitality, Days Inns Canada is one of the country's leading hotel chains with over 105 independently owned and operated properties and over 8,345 rooms. Its franchises cover a wide range of urban, airport and resort properties in primary and secondary markets across Canada. Every Days Inn by Wyndham in Canada participates in the Wyndham Rewards guest reward program. Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), Days Inn by Wyndham is a globally recognized hotel brand with over 1,600 properties across 23 countries. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest hotel franchising company by number of properties, with approximately 8,900 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. For more information about Days Inns Canada, to make an online hotel reservation, to become a Wyndham Rewards member or to learn more about the elevated health and safety protocols with the Count on Us program, visit daysinn.ca or call the bilingual reservations hotline at 1 800 DAYS INN (1-800-329-7466). Like us on Facebook, facebook.com/daysinncanada, follow us on Twitter, twitter.com/daysinncanada and follow us on Instagram, instagram.com/daysinncanada.

About XMC: Founded in 2006, the XMC Group of Companies and its dynamic team of industry professionals provide strategic counsel, negotiation, execution, data analytics and measurement of sponsorship and experiential marketingTM programs and services. By leveraging a shared passion for technology, sport, music, culture and cause, XMC connects with consumers, creates deep engagement, and inspires target action. With over $1.6B in deals negotiated, activated and/or valuated, XMC delivers client success by taking ownership, inspiring confidence, and exceeding expectations.

About the Canadian Hockey League: The Canadian Hockey League is the world's largest development hockey league, with 52 Canadian and eight American teams participating in the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and Western Hockey League. The CHL supplies more players to the National Hockey League and U SPORTS than any other league.

