The animal intestinal health market, estimated at USD 3.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to USD 5.4 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2027

The rise in awareness about meat and dairy products, health concerns related to livestock, and the increase in the industrialization of animal-processed products are the major factors driving the growth of the animal intestinal health market globally. With the imposition of regulations by government agencies on the use of antibiotics, the demand for natural feed additives to improve the quality of intestinal health products is expected to remain high.



Europe is the second fastest growing region, projected to witness the growth of 7.62% during the forecast period in terms of volume.

The European feed industry is one of the largest markets for feed production at a global level.European feed producers are using various feed additives based on probiotics, prebiotics, phytogenics, and immunostimulants to cater to the increase in demand for high-quality feed products for enhanced performance of livestock.



Various feed producers in the region are witnessing a shift in their focus on the inclusion of prebiotics, such as mannan oligosaccharides and fructooligosaccharides, which improves performance in livestock.The European feed producers prefer using phytogenics, such as essential oils, as an alternative to feed-grade antibiotics used in pork feed production.



These phytogenics act as a key feed additive, help increase feed intake and improve gut functions in the livestock.



The microbial segment accounted for a larger market share during the forecast period

The microbial segment accounted for a larger market share during the forecast period due to the increase in the availability of feed additives manufactured by using microorganisms.Probiotics help in weight gain, improve the digestibility of feed products, and enhance the overall gut microflora in livestock species, such as swine, ruminants, and poultry.



However, with the increase in awareness about the various alternatives to microbial sources, plant-based sources of intestinal health, such as phytogenics and certain prebiotics have become popular.



The dry form segment dominates the market with 73.64% of total market share in terms of value in 2022.

Dry animal intestinal health products are preferred by feed manufacturers as they are relatively cheaper than their liquid counterparts.Also, it is easier to mix the powder form of different additives.



The dry form has a higher shelf life and is easier to transport. All this makes it a preferred alternative among feed manufacturers and feeders.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 60.0%, Tier 2- 25.0%, Tier 3 – 15.0%

• By Designation: Managers – 45.0%, CXOs – 35.0%, and Executives- 20.0%

• By Region: Europe - 45%, North America - 10%, Asia Pacific – 25%, South America-5%, RoW – 15%



Leading players profiled in this report:

1. Cargill, Incorporated (US)

2. Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

3. Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

4. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US)

5. Evonik Industries (Germany)

6. Novozymes (Denmark)

7. Nutreco (Netherlands)

8. Chr. Hansen Holdings (Denmark)

9. Bluestar Adisseo Pvt Ltd. (China).

10. Alltech (US)

12. Lallemand, Inc. (Canada)

13. Biorigin (Brazil)

14. Land and O’Lakes, Inc. (US)

15. Lesaffre (France)

16. Calpis Co., Ltd. (Japan)

17. AB Vista (England)

18. Pure Cultures (US)

19. Dr. Eckel Animal Nutrition GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

20. Unique Biotech (India)



