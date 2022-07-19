goeasy Ltd. appoints Jonathan Tétrault to its Board of Directors

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company”), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services is pleased to announce Jonathan Tétrault has been appointed to its Board of Directors.



Jonathan Tétrault is a highly respected, Quebec-based, senior executive with over 20 years of experience as a strategic advisor in management consulting and law. Jonathan is currently a Managing Partner at Sagard Holdings, a global alternative asset management platform investing in private equity, venture capital, credit, and royalty transactions. Jonathan joined Sagard in 2020 and is responsible for the development and global scaling of the organization, managing its ecosystem of partners and investors, and leading the value creation team supporting the firm’s portfolio companies.

Prior to his current role, Jonathan was the President and Chief Operating Officer of Cirque du Soleil where he oversaw all operations and business development activities. Prior to his position at Cirque du Soleil, he was a senior partner at McKinsey & Company where he spent 14 years. During that period, he has served as Managing Partner of the Montreal office and co-lead the global Institutional Investor practice. Over his years with McKinsey, he advised institutional investors, private equity firms, asset management firms and banks, on a broad range of strategic and investment matters, in more than 25 countries. As a trained lawyer, he also practiced M&A law at Borden Ladner Gervais in Canada and Andersen in France.



Jonathan holds an MBA from Oxford University, an LL.B. (law degree) from the Université de Montréal, and a Political Studies certification from the Institut d’Études Politiques de Paris. He is also a member of the Barreau du Québec and serves on several boards, including the Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal, C.D. Howe Institute, the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, and an appointment to the Board of EverWest Real Estate Investors as well as the board of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts earlier this year.

"Jonathan’s deep experience in corporate finance and his connectivity to commerce in the province of Quebec make him an excellent addition to our Board of Directors” said David Ingram, Executive Chairman of goeasy Ltd. “Jonathan will add value to our domestic expansion plans, particularly in a key region of Canada, while also bringing corporate and financial advisory expertise to help guide our future investments, acquisitions and international expansion plans. On behalf of the board, we welcome Jonathan to goeasy.”

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd., a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by more than 2,300 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omni-channel model that includes an online and mobile platform, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through more than 4,000 merchants across Canada. Throughout the Company’s history, it has acquired and organically served over 1.2 million Canadians and originated over $8.2 billion in loans, with one in three easyfinancial customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Glassdoor Top CEO Award, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award, the Digital Finance Institute’s Canada’s Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 and placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, honoured by The Globe and Mail’s Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The company is represented by a diverse group of team members from over 75 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $4.38 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada, Habitat for Humanity and many other local charities.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. Visit www.goeasy.com .

