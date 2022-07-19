Context Labs Announces Larissa Cantanho Joins as Chief Customer Experience Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Context Labs announces that Larissa Cantanho, an expert in scaling SaaS go-to-market and customer experience teams, has joined the team as Chief Customer Experience Officer.

Larissa joins Context Labs senior management team to lead the expansion of the company's Customer Experience Center of Excellence. Larissa will direct all aspects of customer success, fostering both existing and new customer relationships, ensuring seamless customer experiences, and promoting product innovation.

"Larissa will be an invaluable asset to the Context Labs team as we deploy our Immutably™ Data Fabric Solution, and Decarbonization-as-a-Service™ (DaaS™) to customers across a range of industries. Her refined ability to develop seamless and enriching customer journeys will drive the company's capability to support and advocate for our customers. Her experience in scaling Google Cloud positions her at the leading edge of understanding enterprise customers and their needs, a perfect match for where we are as a company. Larissa's dedication to Social Impact and Tech Entrepreneurship in her work across SaaS and Cloud Computing organizations, start-up environments, and nonprofits is a synchronicitous match with Context Labs mission and ethos," said Dan Harple, Founder and Chairman & CEO of Context Labs.

Larissa joins Context Labs from her tenure at Google Cloud, where she spearheaded the recent integration of Looker Data Sciences into Google's Data and Analytics Practice. Larissa has spent the past decade establishing and scaling SaaS Go-To-Market and Customer Experience teams. She was a founder of CloudVici, a SaaS selection, business process modeling, and implementation consulting firm. She has also consulted to Google, Accenture, and the World Economic Forum. Larissa started her software career at Salesforce, where she worked closely with customers in go-to-market technical roles.

Prior to her career in software, Larissa was an operator at a clean tech startup focusing on modular wind energy development. Larissa is passionate about leveraging technology for benevolent outcomes via market-based solutions. She is an angel investor in tech-enabled social impact startups, including Dispatch Goods and StanPlus. In addition, Larissa served as a co-founder and board member at Save the Mermaids, a non-profit focused on the reduction of single-use plastics. She holds an MBA from INSEAD and a BA from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

"Modern organizations are demanding visibility and transparency in their data, and Context Labs has developed a powerful platform that allows for deep data analysis, and cryptographic verifiability and provenance. Our unique technology will enable customers to quantifiably drive to their desired ESG outcomes. I am thrilled to lead Context Labs' Customer Experience team to ensure our customers are maximizing the value they receive from our unique solutions. I look forward to delighting and supporting our customers at the cutting edge of SaaS, ESG, and Web3," Larissa added.

About Context Labs

Context Labs' mission is to provide the world's trusted data fabric platform and set the standard for data and analytics, enabling the deployment of capital targeted at accelerating the Global Energy Transition. Context Labs delivers Asset Grade Data through its ImmutablyTM Data Fabric platform: deploying machine learning, Artificial Intelligence, and cryptographic blockchain technologies for context-driven insights. It is dedicated to sourcing, organizing, and contextualizing the world's ESG information, enabling data to become trusted, shared, and utilized, providing insights and solutions through Asset Grade Analytics to inform markets. The company was formed out of MIT research and is comprised of a leadership team that has been instrumental in the at-scale growth of the Internet.

