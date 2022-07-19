Edible Garden to Distribute Products in 28 Food Bazaar Locations Across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

BELVIDERE, NJ, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce, today announced it has begun distributing products in 28 of Food Bazaar’s retail locations.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, “We are pleased to announce this latest expansion of our northeast distribution with the addition of Food Bazaar, a full-service supermarket with locations in densely populated areas that receive high volumes of foot traffic across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. This opportunity follows a highly successful pilot program at our first Food Bazaar location last year. We have been diligently working with the buying team at Food Bazaar to optimize the mix of SKUs, the delivery cadence, and the supply chain and believe they will be a great distribution partner for us. With this partnership, we are taking another major step to support our plans for rapid expansion as we are launching simultaneously in the first 28 locations, with plans to add additional locations. We look forward to expanding our presence in the Northeast, with more than 12 million households in the tri-state area alone.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, is a leader in locally grown organic leafy greens and herbs backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 4,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA agriculture and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The company currently operates state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey, and in partnership with growers near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “look forward,” “objective,” “plan,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.