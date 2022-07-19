Neuronetics to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results and Host Conference Call

MALVERN, Pa., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, today announced that it plans to release second quarter 2022 financial and operating results prior to market open on Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022. The Company will host a conference call to review its results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the same day.



The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode via webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4z8kvyef. To listen to the conference call on your telephone, participants may register for the call here. While it is not required, it is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the event start.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience and the largest TMS company in the industry, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations by designing and developing products that improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions. An FDA-cleared, non-drug, noninvasive treatment for people with depression or OCD, Neuronetics’ NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy system is today’s leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for major depressive disorder in adults with over 4.3 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is widely researched and backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment option that aims to produce extraordinary results. For safety information and indications for use, visit NeuroStar.com.

