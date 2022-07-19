Ruben Roy Joins Stifel as Managing Director and Equity Research Analyst Covering Applied Technology Sector

ST. LOUIS, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced the hiring of Ruben Roy as a Managing Director and Equity Research Analyst covering the Applied Technology sector. He is based in the firm’s New York office.



Mr. Roy brings more than 20 years of sell-side experience to Stifel, most recently with WestPark Capital, where he was a founding partner of the firm’s institutional business. Before WestPark, Mr. Roy held senior research roles at MKM Partners, Pacific Crest Securities, Mizuho Securities, and Piper Jaffray (now Piper Sandler). Prior to his career on Wall Street, Mr. Roy worked in engineering design and sales engineering roles.

“Ruben brings a tremendous reputation to Stifel, given his extensive history covering semiconductors, hardware, and software,” said Tom Roderick, Co-Director of U.S. Equity Research at Stifel. “Ruben’s expertise in the data center compute and data center interconnect themes will be a natural fit for our technology franchise. We are thrilled to have him at Stifel.”

“I am excited to join Stifel, one of the leading equity research providers on the Street,” said Mr. Roy.

Stifel’s Equity Research Group is comprised of award-winning analysts, many with significant hands-on experience in their respective industries. The firm offers objective, in-depth analysis and timely, actionable research ideas on more than 2,000 stocks across multiple sectors and geographies.

