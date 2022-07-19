Better Choice Completes Integration of TruDog Brand & Launches Halo® Branded Freeze-Dried Raw Meals, Treats and Toppers

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company Inc. (NYSE: BTTR) (the “Company” or “Better Choice”), a pet health and wellness company, today announced the completion of its integration of the TruDog brand underneath the broader Halo® product portfolio. Concurrently, the Company announced the launch of a full line of Halo® branded Freeze-Dried Raw Meals, Treats and Toppers designed to meet the needs of legacy TruDog customers.



“We are proud to announce that the gradual sunset and integration of the TruDog brand underneath the broader Halo® umbrella has occurred on schedule, with no disruptions in our ability to supply loyal TruDog customers and subscribers with the same high-quality food, toppers, chews and treats – now in Halo branded packaging. We have received very positive feedback from a number of legacy TruDog customers and have already observed an increase in the purchase of Halo Holistic® and Halo Elevate® kibble by this same customer cohort,” said Scott Lerner, CEO of Better Choice Company.

“The transition of the TruDog brand to Halo® couldn’t come at a better time, as it allows our direct-to-consumer platform to benefit fully from the launch of our multi-million dollar media campaign and newly revamped consumer facing website. In addition, we are looking forward to exploring the opportunity to expand the Halo® Freeze-Dried Raw offering into other channels, including Pet Specialty and International, now that they are sold underneath the broader Halo® brand,” continued Mr. Lerner.

To shop the new Halo® Freeze-Dried Raw offering on halopets.com, click HERE.

Feeding Freeze-Dried Raw can provide the following benefits:

Preserves the natural flavor and nutrition of raw food

100% of protein derived from animal sources

Excellent source of energy

Boosts digestion with natural fibers

Supports muscle development and maintenance



About Better Choice Company Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing pet health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to pet health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted pet health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

About Halo Pets

For over 30 years, Halo Pets has been committed to delivering innovative pet foods for optimal health and happiness. Crafted with high-quality, thoughtfully sourced ingredients and formulated by leading veterinary and nutrition experts, Halo Pets provides pet parents with natural, science-based nutrition they can trust. For more information, please visit halopets.com.

