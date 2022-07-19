Endexx’s New Blesswell Skincare Line Introduced in Select Target Stores Nationwide

Endexx’s Skincare Products Expand in Mass Retail

CAVE CREEK, AZ, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWir – Endexx Corporation (OTCBB: EDXC) Endexx emphasizes becoming a competitive player in the premium Men’s Skincare and Grooming category. The new Blesswell™ Skincare line expands the opportunity to scale into mass retail without barriers of entry. This product set addresses a key market with price sensitivity and premium quality for Men truly seeking products that improve and support the health of their skin and hair grooming wellness.

With the expansion into select Target stores nationwide, Endexx is now in over 8000 Mass Retail stores in the US. While the economy is facing serious inflationary expansion, Endexx has been successful driving down production costs while offering consumers a high-quality product for daily use at a very affordable price.

Endexx CEO Todd Davis noted, “We are confident that “the Target Effect” will have a profound impact on the success and growth of our premium men’s skincare line.” Davis added, “Target historically provides affordably priced products of high quality and strong design to its customers. The Blesswell™ Men’s Skincare line uniquely fits into this product platform.”

Visit www.target.com and search for Blesswell or, https://www.target.com/s?searchTerm=blesswell&stof=true

Endexx highly recommends our customers and stakeholders to discover the value and experience our Blesswell™ Skincare products. Visit www.BlesswellSkincare.com to learn more.

