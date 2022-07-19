Kaya Group Receives First Orders in $13.5 Billion California Cannabis Market

LOS ANGELES and KINGSTON, Jamaica, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaya Group (“Kaya” or “the Company”) (OTC: NUGL), the first medicinal Ganja herb house in the Caribbean and holistic, wellness-focused ecosystem, continues to deliver milestones, having now received its first orders for its Jamaican roots herbs brand in the fast-growing California and U.S. market. California has sold $13.5 billion of adult-use cannabis since launching sales in 2018.



Bali Vaswani, Chief Executive Officer of NUGL and Founder of Kaya, commented, “Kaya's entry into the U.S. market is of significant importance to our company. While many countries produce ganja, Jamaica can't compete with the mass production of some of these countries. What we can offer is a great climate and a good reputation, as well as geographical indications that will allow us to distinguish our ganja from other products of a similar nature. As a result of this, we intend to offer our customers in California a premium product at a competitive price.”

Kaya Group, which was acquired by Nugl in April 2022, is in discussion with additional potential partners for further supply of its well-respected brand throughout the California market. Since opening a medical cannabis location in Jamaica more than four years ago, Kaya Group has established itself as a leading supplier and supporter of medical cannabis throughout the Caribbean. Kaya's operations include a licensed cultivation facility, processing facility, 3 retail herb houses, and one ganja franchise in Punta del Este, Uruguay. In April 2022, Kaya Group merged with Nugl Inc., which operates as a cannabis search app offering an unbiased platform for both businesses and consumers. The two companies intend to develop a powerful brand by combining their supply chain and distribution strengths, while continuing to operate autonomously. Last month the company partnered with Rich and Ruthless by providing them the exclusive right to promote, market, and sell its brands to retailers in California.

As part of its planned rebranding, the first digital asset launched by Nugl is a shopping cart platform to provide companies with an opportunity to provide direct-to-consumer delivery. Nugl’s new shopping cart platform will provide cannabis companies with the opportunity to sell direct to the consumer.

CJ Melone, COO of NUGL Inc., stated, “D2C is much different than conventional B2C (business to customer), since the manufacturers sell directly to consumers through D2C. B2C depends on retailers introducing the manufacturer to its customers, and these retailers sell items from several competitors.” Mr. Melone continued, “We believe D2C is the future of cannabis shopping in markets like California. We listened to the users on our platform, and we were able to develop a platform that will provide a tremendous opportunity for cannabis companies and consumers to do business.”

About Kaya Group and NUGL Inc.

NUGL and Kaya merged in April 2022 to form a multifaceted cannabis lifestyle company deriving globally diverse revenue streams from a portfolio of powerful brands, as well as operations delivering quality at scale. Kaya operates one store in Kingston, another in the historic town of Falmouth, and its flagship retail store and farm operations are located in the tourism Mecca that is Ocho Rios. Kaya plans to open its first Wellness Center at The Gap, which is located in the pristine hills of the Blue Mountains, in August 2022.

Kaya Herb House Drax Hall was the first legal Medical Marijuana dispensary in Jamaica and offers tours of Kaya Farm, which has a variety of over 75 different genetics being cultivated and processed. Our retail complex includes Kaya Herb House with Dab Bar & Consumption Lounge on premise. Our famous Square Grouper Bar hosts the world's most impressive lineup of reggae acts on a regular basis.

NUGL features media assets such as NUGL Magazine and NUGL TV, which has in and out of network shows such as Lil Eazy-E TV Pod Cast hosted by LiL Eazy-E interviewing celebrities in the cannabis space.



NUGL App highlights profiles for businesses in all sectors of the cannabis industry, including retail stores, brands, services, events, and more. Our platform allows businesses to build and structure detailed items within our global menu, aiding connections between business and consumer communities through targeted networking and enabling a variety of advertising opportunities to expand their reach. NUGL TV, our software, and all video content, is hosted on our own servers and distributed by our own proprietary technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the preceding. Such forward-looking statements generally start with the "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "believes," or similar words of like kind. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those outlined in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. The company's business plan addresses these factors in greater detail, along with NUGL's current financial filings with the OTC Markets Group.

