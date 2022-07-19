Milestone Scientific Names Hager & Werken as Exclusive STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System® Distributor in Germany and Austria

ROSELAND, N.J., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments, that provide painless and precise injections, today announced it has entered into a distribution agreement granting Hager & Werken exclusive distribution rights to market Milestone’s STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System® (STA) in Germany and Austria.

The STA system enables painless anesthesia through precise, digitized and computer-controlled dosing. The STA system offers significant benefits to both patients and clinicians through painless injections, shorter wait times for anesthesia, fewer complications, and reduced patient cancellations. The system enables dentists to grow their business while improving the overall patient experience.

“We are happy to take on this engagement with great enthusiasm and will do our utmost to elevate this exciting technology in Germany and Austria,” said Patrick Hager, managing partner of Hager & Werken. "We see the ability to anesthetize individual teeth, precisely controlling flow rate, and to do so without pain or side-effects, represents a significant advancement in dentistry, and we look forward to our further cooperation.”

Andy Molnar, senior vice president of dental global sales and business development at Milestone Scientific stated, “Hager & Werken brings a strong track record introducing dental instruments in these markets, which have a combined population in excess of 90 million people. We remain focused on expanding our international distribution of the STA, which is setting a new standard in patient care.”

About Hager & Werken

Founded in 1946, Hager & Werken is a manufacturer and supplier of innovative dental specialties, dental consumables and devices in Germany, Austria and worldwide. For the dental practice, products from the most diverse areas are offered, from impression taking to aspiration, periodontology, surgery, injection + application, implantology, ergonomic saddle seats and prophylaxis. To learn more, view https://www.hagerwerken.de/en.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), a technology focused medical research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental and cosmetic applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® instruments is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2021. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

