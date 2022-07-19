Jersey City, NJ, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Denham Capital provides DSI Sustainability Bond to South Jersey Industries

Inaugural sustainability-focused private placement bond tranche for South Jersey Industries

Jersey City, NJ — July 19, 2022 — Denham Sustainable Infrastructure (“DSI”) is pleased to announce it has committed to a corporate private bond investment through its Sustainable Infrastructure Credit platform, as part of South Jersey Industries Inc.’s (“SJI”) latest private placement financing.

SJI is a US-based energy infrastructure holding company headquartered in Folsom, NJ that delivers energy services to customers through two primary subsidiaries: SJI Utilities, Inc. and SJI Energy Enterprises, Inc.

On July 14, 2022, SJI entered a Note Purchase Agreement, arranged by KeyBanc Capital Markets and PNC, providing for the issuance in a private placement of $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured fixed rate notes in four series. One of those series consists of notes in an aggregate principal amount of $80 million (the “Green Bonds”), whose net proceeds are required to be used for sustainable projects under a self-certification framework using Key Performance Indicators and parameters aligned with Denham Sustainable Infrastructure Credit. Of such amount, $200 million, including $40 million of Green Bonds, were issued on July 14, 2022. The remaining 200 million of notes, including $40 million of Green Bonds, are expected to be issued on September 15, 2022.

Eligibility criteria for the Green Bonds cover a range of assets, including renewables, green hydrogen production, distribution, transmission or storage, biogas production, and upgrades or retrofits intended to reduce energy consumption through smart grids and other technologies.

The transaction marks an important milestone from Denham’s Sustainable Infrastructure Credit Platform, having now committed to six transactions since its first investment in December 2021.

Jorge Camiña, Partner and Head of Sustainable Infrastructure Credit at Denham Capital, added:

“We are thrilled to provide this Green Bond investment to support SJI’s vision to advance towards a clean energy future and achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040.

Sustainability is at the forefront of our Sustainable Infrastructure Credit platform commitment. SJI’s plans in decarbonization initiatives, renewable energy investments and energy efficiency measures align with Denham’s drive to support and invest in the supply of safe, reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy.”

Steven Cocchi, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at South Jersey Industries Inc., added:

“SJI has historically been committed to providing our customers and communities with safe, reliable, affordable, clean energy. We are proud to partner with Denham Capital and look forward to utilizing the Green Bonds to continue to invest in innovative technologies to advance our mission to provide a clean energy future for our 700,000+ families and businesses who rely on us each day.”



About Denham Capital

Denham Capital is a global sustainable infrastructure, energy and resources focused investment firm, with more than $12 billion of invested and committed capital across multiple fund vehicles since inception. Specializing in private equity, infrastructure and debt, Denham invests in sectors that are essential to economic growth. Denham’s investments help deliver the sustainable infrastructure, energy and mineral resources needed for everyday life and the energy transition. The Denham team comprises sector specialists with expertise that enables Denham to build, develop and exit valuable renewable power, energy storage, water infrastructure and resources assets. With an ongoing focus on opportunities in the global energy transition, Denham recognizes the need to build a low carbon economy and seeks to invest increasingly in companies and projects which share our vision for sustainable growth and long-term value creation. For more information, visit https://www.denhamcapital.com/sustainable-infrastructure

About SJI

SJI (NYSE: SJI), an energy infrastructure holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to customers through two primary subsidiaries: SJI Utilities (SJIU) and SJI Energy Enterprises (SJIEE). SJIU houses the company’s regulated natural gas utility operations, delivering safe, reliable and affordable natural gas to more than 700,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers across New Jersey via its South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas subsidiaries. SJIEE houses the company’s non-utility operations primarily focused on clean energy development and decarbonization via renewable energy production and energy management activities. Visit sjindustries.com for more information about SJI and its subsidiaries.

