Value of US Nuclear’s Part Ownership of Fusion Pioneer MIFTEC and MIFTI Should Soar

LOS ANGELES, CA, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – US Nuclear (OTC-QB: UCLE) is an investor, strategic partner, and likely prime contractor in fusion energy companies MIFTEC and MIFTI, and should see their investment in these companies soar, as both public and private money flows towards the fusion sector in the pursuit of unlimited, clean power. Over the past one year, approximately $2.8 billion dollars has been invested in fusion energy companies, which is more than the previous ten years combined (around $2 billion). With energy prices skyrocketing and global warming disasters accelerating, more and more people are betting on fusion as the solution to these dire problems.

The Fusion Energy Association reports that over 93% of survey responding companies believe fusion energy will be powering the electric grids by the 2030s. Significant amounts of money are being invested in fusion, as the technology comes closer than ever to producing more energy than what was put in, known as net energy gain.

MIFTI is at the forefront of the fusion power generation revolution, and is set on achieving net energy gain for the first time in history. MIFTI’s unique, staged Z-pinch fusion generator has already achieved extraordinary success with their 1 MegaAmp machine demonstration, generating a neutron flux of over 1010 or 50 billion neutrons per pulse and achieving the required temperature, stability, and confinement time. Advanced simulations show that scaling up the generator to 10 MegaAmps will produce over 1,000 trillion neutrons per pulse, achieving net energy gain and enough neutrons for the commercial production of radioisotopes. MIFTEC will use this technology to build medical isotope generators in a fraction of the time and cost of current technology to help address the medical isotope market which has a devastating $10 billion product shortage per year.

US Nuclear owns over 10% of MIFTEC along with manufacturing and sales rights, and a smaller percentage of MIFTI.

