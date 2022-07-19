Amerant Bank Enters New Multi-Year Partnership as Official Helmet Branding Partner of the Florida Panthers

Coral Gables, FL, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in Florida, today announced a multi-year partnership with the Florida Panthers, making Amerant the team's helmet sponsor for all home and away games. Terms were not disclosed.

The partnership builds on Amerant’s sponsorship as the Panther’s home helmet branding partner during the 2021-22 NHL season.

Amerant's logo will be showcased on player helmets during all games in the regular and post season. In addition, there will continue to be on-ice Amerant logo positioning during both home and away games, along with other marketing-focused benefits and activations for customers and fans.

The expanded relationship will also include additional opportunities for Amerant customers during home games at FLA Live Arena, furthering Amerant’s efforts to provide a truly unique customer experience.

"We are excited to announce our continued partnership with the Panthers organization,” said Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO of Amerant Bank. “We enjoyed building a great relationship this past season, and look forward to achieving even more together both on and off the ice in the coming years.”

“We look forward to expanding our partnership with Amerant Bank,” said Panthers Chief Commercial Officer Shawn Thornton. “Amerant was thrilled with the exposure the helmet provided this past season and will now serve as the primary helmet sponsor for both home and away games through this new agreement.”

For more information about Amerant Bank, visit amerantbank.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn @AmerantBank.

###

About Amerant Bank

Amerant Bank, N.A., is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB), with a presence across South Florida and in Tampa, FL, and Houston, TX. The bank has been serving clients for over 40 years, both domestically and abroad, and comprises subsidiaries Amerant Investments and Amerant Mortgage. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant Bank supports numerous non-profit, charitable and arts organizations. For news and updates, visit the Amerant Newsroom.

About The Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers entered the National Hockey League in 1993, becoming one of the most successful first-year expansion teams in NHL history. In 1998, the Panthers moved from Miami Arena to their current home in Sunrise, Fla., FLA Live Arena, where the club has won the Presidents’ Trophy (2021-22), three division titles (2011-12, 2015-16 and 2021-22), hosted the NHL Draft twice (2001 & 2015) and the NHL All-Star Game in 2003. FLA Live Arena will also host the upcoming 2023 NHL All-Star Game, welcoming the best talent from around the league to South Florida. Led by owner Vincent J. Viola since September of 2013, the organization has placed an emphasis on building a winning culture in South Florida while keeping a focus on investing in and spending time in the South Florida community. Under General Manager Bill Zito, the Panthers have grown into a fast, dynamic and exciting team boasting captain and 2020-21 Frank J. Selke Trophy Recipient Aleksander Barkov, elite young playmakers Jonathan Huberdeau, Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett, Anthony Duclair and Carter Verhaeghe, stalwart defensemen Aaron Ekblad and MacKenzie Weegar, two-time Vezina Trophy recipient goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and a deep roster of proven and promising NHL talent. The Panthers owned the NHL’s best single-season offense in over two decades in 2021-22 and won a league-leading 34 home games, the third-most in NHL history, taking advantage of the South Florida faithful to turn FLA Live Arena into one of the most imposing environments in sports.

Attachment