DIGITAL UTILITIES VENTURES, INC ANNOUNCES EASY ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC TO BE FEATURED ON INSIGHTS SUCCESS MAGAZINE

Boston, Massachusetts, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC Pink: DUTV), announces that its anticipated future subsidiary, Easy Energy Systems, Inc., has been selected to be featured in the Insights Success Magazine in an article focusing on the Top 10 most Disruptive Automation Companies in the world to watch. Easy Energy Systems, Inc. was featured as the cover story for the featured companies.

Direct link to article: https://t.co/wG7u4NBy3M

Within the article, Mark Gaalswyk, who is both CEO and Owner of Easy Energy Systems, Inc. as well as CEO of DUTV, discusses the various disruptive technologies that hold the potential to prevent the deaths of millions of people around the globe, as well as convert millions of tons of organic waste.

Mark also discusses an innovative means whereby his innovative factory-built modular solutions can be deployed to needed areas all around the globe. His technology consumes organic waste, sequesters carbon and produces biofuel, bio char, distributed bio electricity, soil enhancing microbes and other valuable by-products to help the world rapidly reduce carbon and methane emissions, and increase food production.

About Digital Utilities Ventures Inc.:

Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. is working to become a formidable presence in the green solutions marketplace. We have identified strategic opportunities for acquisitions and joint ventures that will allow us to capitalize on existing and emerging opportunities in this industry. Consumers understand the significance of progressing from conventional assets to inexhaustible sources that produce no ozone harming greenhouse gas emissions from petroleum by-products and lessen air contaminants. Enhancing green solutions such as in energy supply and lessening reliance on imported fuels will assist with economic development by increasing occupations in manufacturing, assembling, and more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute ''forward-looking'' statements, usually containing the words ''believe,'' ''estimate,'' ''project,'' ''expect'' or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

For information on Easy Energy Systems, Inc.: https://www.easyenergysystems.com/

For more information, please contact:

Mark K. Gaalswyk, CEO

https://www.duventures.com

Phone : 617-588-0068

Email : info@duventures.com

SOURCE : Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc.

