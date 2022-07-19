Two Executives from BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) Featured as the Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America

Savoy Magazine 2022 List of Trailblazing Executives includes President & CEO Dwight Gibson and CPO Kevin Henry





MARIETTA, Ga., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) (“BlueLinx”) is proud to announce that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Dwight Gibson, as well as Chief People Officer Kevin Henry are included in Savoy Magazine’s prestigious 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America issue.

Savoy Magazine is the leading African American business and lifestyle magazine. Its esteemed annual Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America publication is considered the definitive listing of African American executives, influencers, and achievers impacting corporate America.

“I’m truly honored that Kevin and I are recognized among the best and brightest African American leaders, particularly given that the listing takes into account not only corporate influence but also how we each are making an impact in our communities,” said Gibson.

Henry added, “The inclusion is a great reflection of the momentum and leadership culture we’re building here at BlueLinx.”

The 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America is an elite representation of executives who are making strides at the helm of some of the highest-performing companies throughout the US and beyond. It is especially notable that two BlueLinx leaders are included on the list. They are among a small number of African American executives in the building supply industry as well as in the ranks of publicly traded companies.

The honor is one more achievement during a year of measurable progress for both executives. Gibson recently marked his first year as CEO of BlueLinx, during which he led the company to exceptional financial performance, and in June led the team as it rang The New York Stock Exchange opening bell. Henry joined the organization in 2022 and already has directed efforts to establish an inclusive, high-performance culture. Together, they are building a world-class leadership team to drive the company’s continued success.

You can access the 2022 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America listing in the Summer issue of Savoy, released on July 18, 2022.

About Dwight Gibson, CEO of BlueLinx

Dwight Gibson is the President and Chief Executive Officer of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) (“BlueLinx”), a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products. Most recently, he was the Chief Commercial Officer at SPX Flow, Inc., (NYSE: FLOW), a leading provider of process solutions, having previously led its Food and Beverage Segment as President. Prior to these roles, Mr. Gibson worked for Ingersoll Rand for 13 years with increasing responsibility as President of Climate Strategic Initiatives, VP/GM of Transport Solutions, VP/GM of Connected Home Solutions and GM of Residential Electronics. He began his career at McKinsey & Company. He has a BBA in business from Howard University, an MBA from Stanford University, and a Master of Science in International Strategy and Diplomacy from the London School of Economics. He is a member of the board of directors at Interface, Inc., a global flooring company (NASDAQ: TILE).

About Kevin Henry, CPO of BlueLinx

Kevin Henry is the Chief People Officer of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) (“BlueLinx”), a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products. Most recently, he was the Executive Vice President, Chief of Staff to the CEO, and Chief People Officer at Extended Stay America. Prior to his time at Extended Stay America, Kevin served in CHRO roles at Snyder’s-Lance, Inc., Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated, and Nationwide Credit and senior HR roles at Office Depot, Clorox, Pepsi-Cola, and Amoco. Kevin also serves on the Board of Directors of Saia Inc., a publicly traded logistics and distribution company (NASDAQ: SAIA), and The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art based in Charlotte, NC. Kevin graduated from Cornell University with a BS in Industrial Labor Relations.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products with both branded and private-label SKUs across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, metal building products, and other construction materials. With a strong market position, broad geographic coverage footprint servicing over 40 states, and the strength of a locally focused sales force, we distribute our comprehensive range of products to approximately 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, specialty distributors, national home centers, and manufactured housing customers. BlueLinx provides a wide range of value-added services and solutions to our customers and suppliers. We are headquartered in Georgia, with executive offices located at 1950 Spectrum Circle, Marietta, Georgia, and we operate our distribution business through a broad network of distribution centers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, www.BlueLinxCo.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.

About Savoy

Savoy magazine is a national publication covering the power, substance and style of African American lifestyle. From entertainment to sports, business to politics, design to style, Savoy is a cultural catalyst for the African American community that showcases and drives positive dialogue on and about Black culture. Savoy is published quarterly and distributed via subscriptions and newsstands worldwide.

