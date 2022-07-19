Quantum Computing Inc. CEO Robert Liscouski to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on July 20, 2022

LEESBURG, Va., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc . (“QCI'' or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QUBT), a leader in accessible quantum computing, today announced that CEO Robert Liscouski will ring the Nasdaq closing bell on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 4:00pm EDT. It will be broadcast live for investors and other interested parties here .



The closing bell ceremony is an opportunity for QCI to commemorate its many milestones and achievements in the quantum computing sector. The event marks the celebration of the company’s recent acquisition of quantum photonics innovation company QPhoton and agreement to deliver the first commercially available ready-to-run full-stack quantum photonic solution, as well as the unveiling of QAmplify , a suite of quantum software technologies that expands the processing power of any current quantum computer by as much as 20x.

“We are honored to participate in the Nasdaq closing bell ceremony and formally celebrate the hard work that QCI has been doing behind the scenes to democratize quantum computing,” said Robert Liscouski, CEO of QCI. “We have achieved breakthroughs never before seen in the quantum computing industry, and will continue to innovate and deliver ready-to-run quantum solutions that enable non-quantum experts to tackle real-world business problems.”

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) (NASDAQ: QUBT) is a full-stack quantum software and hardware company on a mission to accelerate the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions, delivering the future of quantum computing, today. The company recently acquired QPhoton, a quantum photonics innovation company that has developed a series of quantum photonic systems (QPS). The combination of QCI’s flagship ready-to-run software product, Qatalyst, with QPhoton’s QPS, sets QCI on a path to delivering a broadly accessible and affordable full-stack quantum solution that can be used by non-quantum experts, anywhere, for real-world industry applications. QCI’s expert team in finance, computing, security, mathematics and physics has over a century of experience with complex technologies; from leading edge supercomputing, to precision sensors and imaging technology, to the security that protects nations. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com.

