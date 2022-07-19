BTCS Inc. will participate in the Barron’s virtual interview to discuss: Can the Digital Asset Industry Beat the Regulators?

Silver Spring, MD, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology-focused company, will participate in Barron’s virtual interview. The topic of discussion: Can the Digital Asset Industry Beat the Regulators? This event will take place on Thursday July 21st at 12:00 PM Eastern Time and anyone interested in attending can register at Barron's.



Charles Allen is CEO of BTCS, a financial technology company that’s enabling the evolution of the internet by securing next generation blockchains. He has been involved in the blockchain industry since its earliest days. Prior to joining BTCS he worked domestically and internationally on projects in technology, media, and financial services. Highlights include Managing Director at RK Equity Capital Markets LLC, Managing Director at TriPoint Global Equities, LLC, and Managing Director at Broadband Capital Management LLC, all boutique investment banks focused on advising and raising capital for small and mid-size companies.

BTCS is an early mover in the blockchain and digital asset ecosystem, and the first “Pure Play” U.S. publicly traded company focused on blockchain infrastructure and technology. Through its blockchain infrastructure operations, the Company secures Proof-of-Stake blockchains by actively validating blockchain transactions and is rewarded with native digital tokens. The Company is developing a proprietary Staking-as-a-Service platform to allow users to stake, and delegate supported cryptocurrencies through a non-custodial platform, which it plans to integrate with its Digital Asset Dashboard, now in beta release. BTCS’ proprietary Digital Asset Platform currently supports six exchanges and over 800 digital assets, and the Company plans to further broaden its suite of performance-tracking tools, add additional centralized and decentralized exchanges, as well as wallets, and stake pool monitoring. For more information visit: www.btcs.com.

