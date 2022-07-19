The airborne SATCOM market is estimated to be USD 5.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2027

New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Airborne SATCOM Market by Installation Type, Application, Platform, Frequency, Component and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868649/?utm_source=GNW

SATCOM transceivers are two-way communication using a single device.The development of modern communication technologies such as two-way radios and the Internet began with the invention of transceivers.



SATCOM transceivers also provide a next-generation situational awareness system with higher capacity and throughput capabilities.Various airlines are equipping their existing fleets with SATCOM transceivers to improve passenger travel experiences, indicating that the worldwide airborne SATCOM market has room to develop.



According to a research paper published in ARTES 4.0 Programme, the demand for supporting UAV communications via satellite in the L-band has increased, offering new challenges such as ensuring satellite link availability and performance during all flight phases (including take-off, landing, and banking) and at low altitudes. Many UAVs can fly beyond-radio-line-of-sight (BRLOS) in unregulated remote air spaces where a terrestrial link may not be available, necessitating the use of satellite transceivers capable of maintaining satellite contact under the most extreme pitch and roll angles. In May 2022, Inmarsat launched the Elera L-band satellite network, and Honeywell supplied the SwiftJet SATCOM service-related airborne equipment.



Based on installation type: “The new installationsegmentis estimated to account for the largest share in 2022

The new installation segment is projected to have 57.2% in 2022. The deployment of advanced airborne SATCOM systems across commercial and military applications is driving this market segment.



Based on Component: “The SATCOM terminalsegment is estimated to have the largest market sharein 2022.

Based on component, the transceivers segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.SATCOM transceivers allow two-way communication using a single device.



Based on Region: “Europeis estimated to account for the second largest marketshare in 2022

Europe is projected to have second largest market share in 2022. The countries considered under this region are Uk, France, Russia, Italy and Germany. Growing advancements in unmanned technologies, increased demand for defense and commercial aircraft and increased spending on aviation to enhance aircraft capabilities are driving this market

• By Company Type: Tier 1–35%; Tier 2–45%; and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation: CLevel Executives–35%; Directors–25%;and Others–40%

• By Region: North America–45%; Europe–18%; AsiaPacific–30%;and the Middle East & Africa–2%, and Latin America–5%

Major players operating in the airborne SATCOMmarketare Thales Group (France), Aselsan AS (Turkey), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Hughes Network Systems (US) and Raytheon Intelligence and Space (US).



Research Coverage

The study covers theairborne SATCOM marketacross various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based onapplication, platform, components, installation type, frequency, and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall airborne SATCOM marketand its segments.This study is also expected to provide regionwise information aboutthe applications, wherein airborne SATCOM systemsare used.



This report aims at helping the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. This report is also expected to help them understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market.

