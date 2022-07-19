The global lithium iron phosphate batteries market is projected to reach USD 24.6 billion by 2027 from an estimated market size of USD 13.0 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 13.7%

New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market by Design, Capacity, Industry, Application, Voltage & Region - Global forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05826023/?utm_source=GNW

The lithium iron phosphate batteries market, by application, is segmented into portable and stationary.The portable segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the lithium iron phosphate batteries market and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The characteristics such as ease of use and better operational efficiency has resulted in a higher adoption rate, thus the higher market share.

Automotive segment to lead the global lithium iron phosphate batteries market “

The lithium iron phosphate batteries market, by industry, is segmented into automotive, power, industrial, aerospace, marine and others.The automotive segment is expected to hold the largest size of the market for lithium iron phosphate batteries during the forecast period.



The rise in adoption of EVs, owing to the sustainability concerns, is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific dominates the global lithium iron phosphate batteries market in terms of market share and annual growth rate

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the largest market for the lithium iron phosphate batteries market and is also witnessed to have the highest growth rate, during the forecast period. This dominance of the Asia Pacific region in the lithium iron phosphate batteries market can be attributed to the presence of large number of LFP manufacturers in China.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier I–65%, Tier II–24%, and Tier III–11%

• By Designation: C-Level–30%, Director Level–25%, and Others–45%



By Region: Middle East & Africa–8%, Asia Pacific–33%, North America–27%, South & Central America–12%, Europe–20%

Note: Others includes sales managers, marketing managers, product managers, and product engineers.

The tier of the companies is defined on the basis of their total revenue as of 2017; Tier 1: USD 1 billion, Tier 2: from USD 1 billion to USD 500 million, and Tier 3:



The lithium iron phosphate batteries market is served by a mix of large international players with operational presence across the globe and local players commanding a strong supply network in the domestic market. The leading players in the global lithium iron phosphate batteries market include BYD Company Ltd. (China), Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited. (China), K2 Energy (US), A123 Systems (US) And Lithium Werks Inc. (China).



