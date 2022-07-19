AITX's Subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Announces ‘Bailey’s Gift’ Campaign Donating Firearm Detection Devices to Schools

Detroit, Michigan, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), along with its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) today announced the ‘Bailey’s Gift’ campaign. The announcement was made at the Company’s summer Open House at its Detroit-based manufacturing facility.



The campaign will donate a minimum of 10 ROSA security robots with firearm detection capabilities to underfunded or vulnerable K-12 schools in the US. The program, Bailey’s Gift, is named in memory of Bailey Holt, who was shot and killed by a gunman during the January 23, 2018, Marshall County High School shooting in rural Kentucky. Bailey’s mother, Secret Holt participated in the announcement, along with AITX and RAD CEO Steve Reinharz.

“The Bailey’s Gift campaign is truly remarkable, and we are so honored to be a part of it,” said Secret Holt. “My hope is that every school has the opportunity to experience this extraordinary technology. I have no doubt that this firearm detection system will be a great asset to every school campus across the country.”

RAD’s best-selling and award-winning ROSA ‘security-in-a-box’ solution features simple installation with no networking requirements. It’s designed to work with or without School Resource Officers and, upon detection of a firearm, can immediately activate lockdown (for schools with electronic locks), immediately notify school personnel and law enforcement through audible, visual, SMS and other means. ROSA can detect firearms over 150’ away, under the right conditions, providing an incredible advantage of time to protect and respond.

“We are honored to be doing our part to help save lives and secure schools,” said Reinharz. “The nation is yearning for tangible solutions that can prevent future tragedies from occurring. We look forward to working with schools to deploy these ROSAs with firearm detection technology quickly.”

The Company believes that there are over 100,000 K-12 schools that could immediately benefit from this firearm detection technology. RAD’s solution deploys quickly and provides a non-biased level of early detection and deterrence to potential firearm related events in and around these buildings.

Mark Folmer, RAD’s President, added “I expect that these ten ROSA firearm detection units to be allocated within days. We have a low-cost solution that can reliably detect a firearm and autonomously initiate lockdown procedures, alerts, and alarms. Every school should be equipped with this technology.”

Schools are encouraged to apply for consideration at radsecurity.com/baileys-gift. Conditions apply, see website for details.

During RAD’s Open House event, the Company reviewed its current security and safety solutions, with demonstrations of ROSA, AVA, ROAMEO, Loitering Detection, RAD Light My Way and Firearm Detection technologies. Highlights of the announcement and RAD’s Open House can be viewed online at https://youtu.be/UQp8Ozfr-Q4

RAD’s firearm detection identifies the presence of side arms and long gun firearms. Immediately upon the detection of a firearm, RAD’s AI-driven analytics the system will autonomously perform a variety of actions including appropriately activating a local audible and visible alerts, locking and securing doors, notifications to remote monitoring or onsite security staff, and law enforcement authorities – ideally before any shots are fired.

“Our children’s safety should be at the top of everyone’s list. When we send our children to school each day and know that this type of security technology would be protecting them before an active shooter reaches the door is worth everything,” concluded Mrs. Holt.

RAD’s parent company AITX has filed for uplisting to the OTCQB. Future announcements will be made regarding the status of the OTCQB application.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, or RAD Light My Way™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto, and request a copy of the recently published ‘Navigating the New Economy: Jobs & Automation, Challenges & Opportunities’.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.radsecurity.com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

