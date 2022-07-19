The global veterinary electrosurgical instruments market is projected to reach USD 112 million by 2027 from USD 77 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.7%

New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Veterinary Electrosurgery Market Product, Application, Animals, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815913/?utm_source=GNW





The bipolar electrosurgery instrument segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market, in 2021.

Based on products, the veterinary electrosurgery market is segmented into bipolar electrosurgery instruments, monopolar electrosurgery instruments, and consumables & accessories. The large share of bipolar electrosurgery instrument segment is attributed to high sales price of bipolar electrosurgical instruments compared to monopolar electrosurgical instruments and the wide adoption of bipolar instruments in animal surgeries.



The general surgery accounted for the largest share of the market, in 2021.

Based on application, the veterinary electrosurgery market is segmented into general surgery, gynecological and urological surgery, dental surgery, ophthalmic surgery, orthopedic surgery, and other applications. The large share of the general surgery market segment can largely be attributed to increasing number of surgical procedures in the veterinary field and growing animal healthcare expenditure.



Small animals hold the largest share in the market, by animal type

Based on the animal type, the market is segmented into small animals and large animals. The large share of small animals segment can be attributed to increasing spending on companion animal health and the rising incidence of age-related diseases in companion animals.



Veterinary clinics hold the largest share in the market, by end user

Based on end users, the veterinary electrosurgery market is segmented into veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, and other end users. The large share of veterinary clinics can be attributed to high demand for veterinarians coupled with the rising number of private veterinary practices and the growing demand of emergency care services.



The APAC to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022–2027. Increasing pet adoption, rising awareness about animal health, growing per capita animal health expenditure are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market in the Asia Pacific region.



Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

• By Company Type – Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation – C-level–35%, Director-level–25%, Others–40%

• By Region – North America–45%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America- 3%, Middle East and Africa–2%



Key players in the Veterinary Electrosurgical Instruments Market

The prominent players in the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market are Covetrus, Inc. (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Symmetry Surgical, Inc. (US), B. Braun Vet Care GmbH (Germany), Integra LifeSciences (US), Avante Animal Health (DRE Veterinary) (US), Summit Hill Laboratories (US), Burtons Medical Equipment Limited (UK), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Eickemeyer (Germany), KLS Martin (Germany), Macan Manufacturing (US), XcelLance Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), ALSA APPARECCHI MEDICALI SRL (Italy), KENTAMED Ltd. (Europe), Promise Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Shanghai Huifeng Medical Instrument Co. Ltd. (China), Kwanza Veterinary (India), KeeboVet Veterinary Ultrasound Equipment (US), LED SpA (Italy), Special Medical Technology Co. Ltd. (Europe), Beijing Taktvoll Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Nanjing Shouliang Med-Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Alan Electronic Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Deltronix Medical Devices (Brazil).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, application, animal type, end user, and region.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a more significant share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.



This report provides insights into the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market. The report analyzes this market by product, by application, by animal type and by end user.

• Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by product, by application, by animal type, and end user.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global veterinary electrosurgery market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, and competitive leadership mapping in the veterinary electrosurgery market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815913/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________