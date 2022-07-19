Altamira Therapeutic's SemaPhore Platform Shown Particularly Effective in Intracellular mRNA Delivery for Cancer Therapy

Peer-reviewed study highlights high potential for cell-penetrating peptides in mRNA-based cancer treatments



Demonstrates effective uptake and transfection capacity of Altamira’s proprietary delivery platform, SemaPhore™

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altamira Therapeutics ("Altamira" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CYTO) a company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed article in the scientific journal Pharmaceutics titled, "The potential of cell-penetrating peptides for mRNA delivery to cancer cells," that covers an independently-funded study comparing various mRNA delivery platforms conducted by a Korean research group.

The comparison included Altamira’s SemaPhore platform, which is based on p5RHH, a cell-penetrating peptide (CPP). The study authors concluded, “Our results showed that amphipathic CPPs exhibited more effective uptake and transfection capacity than cationic CPPs. Notably, the p5RHH/mRNA complexes could be selected for potential cancer therapy.”

In their study, the authors compared in vitro eight different, well-known CPPs for their effectiveness in cellular uptake, transfection and expression of mRNA payloads in cancer cells. While mRNA payloads are currently delivered mostly via lipid-based nanoparticles (LNPs), the authors highlight several important disadvantages of this technology including limited stability as well as LNP-related toxicity and immunogenicity. CPPs may help to address these challenges. Typically, they are cationic (i.e. positively charged) or amphipathic (i.e. having both hydrophobic and hydrophilic groups), enabling them to cross biological membranes.

In the study, three cationic and five amphipathic CPPs were evaluated, the latter including Altamira’s SemaPhore. The results demonstrated that the amphipathic CPPs yielded more effective cancer cell uptake than cationic peptides, together with better mRNA translation and fluorescent protein expression inside of cells. Within the group of amphipathic CPPs, SemaPhore-mRNA generated more efficient translation and protein expression than did the others.

"We are delighted by the conclusions from this independent study, which provide further confirmation of SemaPhore’s capacity to deliver mRNA payloads effectively inside cancer cells,” commented Dr. Samuel A. Wickline, Altamira Therapeutics’ Chief Scientific Officer. “A singular advantage of the SemaPhore platform is its ability to promote rapid and extensive escape of mRNA from endosomal compartments to selectively upregulate protein production in disease states.

“Another key SemaPhore advantage is its ability to deliver mRNA to extrahepatic targets by systemic administration, e.g. by intravenous injection, which we have already successfully demonstrated in various disease models. This is of particular relevance for cancer therapies, but also for other therapeutic areas,” Dr. Wickline added.

About Pharmaceutics

Pharmaceutics is a peer-reviewed open access journal on the science and technology of pharmaceutics and biopharmaceutics and is published monthly online by MDPI. The Spanish Society of Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology (SEFIG), Pharmaceutical Solid State Research Cluster (PSSRC), Academy of Pharmaceutical Sciences (APS) and Korean Society of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Technology (KSPST) are affiliated with Pharmaceutics.

For more information, visit: https://www.mdpi.com/journal/pharmaceutics

About SemaPhore

SemaPhore is a versatile platform for safe and effective delivery of mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) into target cells. It is based on a proprietary 21 amino acid peptide that can engage any type of RNA in rapid self-assembly into a polyplex. The polyplex has a size, charge, and other physical features that allow it to escape hepatic clearance and thus to reach other target tissues than the liver. SemaPhore protects the RNA payload from degradation in the circulation and allows for rapid cellular uptake, while enabling pH-dependent nucleotide endosomal escape and cytoplasmic delivery. Effective delivery of mRNA and positive treatment outcomes have been demonstrated in various murine models of disease, including osteoarthritis (WNT16), atherosclerosis (p27Kip1) and aortic aneurysm (SOD2).

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) is dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs. The Company is currently active in three areas: the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets (OligoPhore™ / SemaPhore™ platforms; preclinical), nasal sprays for protection against airborne allergens and, where approved, viruses (Bentrio™; commercial) or for the treatment of vertigo (AM-125; Phase 2), and the development of therapeutics for intratympanic treatment of tinnitus or hearing loss (Keyzilen® and Sonsuvi®; Phase 3). Founded in 2003, it is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. For more information, visit: https://altamiratherapeutics.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Altamira Therapeutics' strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "projects", "potential", "outlook" or "continue", or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the approval and timing of commercialization of AM-301, Altamira Therapeutics' need for and ability to raise substantial additional funding to continue the development of its product candidates, the timing and conduct of clinical trials of Altamira Therapeutics' product candidates, the clinical utility of Altamira Therapeutics' product candidates, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, Altamira Therapeutics' intellectual property position and Altamira Therapeutics' financial position, including the impact of any future acquisitions, dispositions, partnerships, license transactions or changes to Altamira Therapeutics' capital structure, including future securities offerings. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Altamira Therapeutics' Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in Altamira Therapeutics' other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities Exchange Commission's website at: www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Altamira Therapeutics or to persons acting on behalf of Altamira Therapeutics are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Altamira Therapeutics does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.