The global risk analytics market size to grow from USD 39.3 billion in 2022 to USD 70.5 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.4%

The recent COVID-19 pandemic is projected to have a minimal impact on the growth of the risk analytics market. The adoption of risk analytics solutions has increased among the customer-facing verticals such as retail and eCommerce, BFSI, media and entertainment, and healthcare and life sciences verticals.During the COVID-19 pandemic risk analytics gained significant importance for taking decisions regarding restrictions to reduce transmission. Risk analysis tools such as data-visualization tools gained high demand to effectively assess situation and limit risk of transmission..



The software segment to have the largest market size during the forecast period

The Risk analytics market has been segmented based on components into software and services.The software segment include different softwares such as ETL tools, risk calculation engines, scorecard and visualization tools, dashboard analytics and risk reporting tools, and GRC software, and other softwares (operational risk management, human resource risk management, and project risk management).



The cloud segment to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The risk analytics market is segmented based on deployment into the cloud and on-premises.The demand for cloud-based risk analytics solutions is expected to grow because of the various benefits.



Cloud-based solutions are gaining traction across verticals, and SMEs and organizations are moving toward cloud-based solutions to reduce the maintenance cost associated with traditional risk analytics solutions. SMEs majorly adopt the cloud deployment mode among enterprises due to their budget constraints in deploying on-premises infrastructure.



Large enterprises segment to have the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on organization size risk analytics market has been segmented into large enterprises and SMEs.The market share of large enterprises is higher; however, the market for SMEs is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Organizations need to adhere to various regulatory compliances. To deal with challenges, such as business model sustainability, process efficiency data, reporting, and audit requirement, SMEs are increasingly adopting risk analytics solutions.



Among regions, APAC to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

The risk analytics market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA.North America is estimated to account for the maximum market share in the total risk analytics market in 2022 due to various well-established vendors.



While APAC is expected to grow at a good pace oqing to the growing digitalization, business complexity, and rising cyberattacks and fraudulent activities in the region.Asia Pacific experiences an extensive inflow of foreign direct investment. Hence, banks need to take a more active approach to manage and mitigate the associated risks of financial crimes. This leads to the growth of the risk analytics market in Asia Pacific. .



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the Risk analytics market.

• By Company: Tier I: 34%, Tier II: 43%, and Tier III: 23%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 50%, D-Level Executives: 30%, and Managers: 20%

• By Region: APAC: 30%, Europe: 30%, North America: 25%, MEA: 10%, Latin America: 5%

The report includes the study of key players offering Risk analytics solutions and services.It profiles major vendors in the global Risk analytics market.



The major vendors in the global Risk Analytics market include IBM (US), SAP (Germany), SAS (US), Oracle (US), FIS (US), Moody’s Analytics (US), Verisk Analytics (US), Alteryx (US), AxiomSL (US), Gurucul (US), Provenir (US), BRIDGEi2i (India), Recorded Future (US), AcadiaSoft (US), Qlik (US), DataFactZ (US), CubeLogic Limited (UK), Risk Edge Solutions (India), Equarius Risk Analytics (US), Quantifi (US), Actify Data Labs (India), Amlgo Labs (India), Zesty.ai (US), Artivatic (India), Artivatic (US), RiskVille (Ireland), Quantexa (UK), Spin Analytics (UK), Kyvos Insights (US), Imply (US).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the risk analytics market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Risk analytics market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

