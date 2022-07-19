Lithium Americas Publishes 2021 ESG-S Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) ("Lithium Americas" or the "Company") today published its 2021 Environment, Social, Governance and Safety (ESG-S) Report (the “Report”). The Report themed Enabling Transition, reaffirms the Company’s commitment to responsible development and production, as well as highlights the Company’s ESG-S practices and overall progress made over the past two years (reporting period of January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2021).



“One of the greatest global transitions is underway – the shift to a clean energy economy – and lithium is essential to this transition,” commented Jonathan Evans, President and CEO of Lithium Americas. “Lithium Americas is uniquely positioned to enable a North American-based lithium supply chain. Over the last two years, every aspect of our business has been growing and transitioning to ready ourselves to be one of the safest, most environmentally responsible and inclusive lithium operators.”

2021 ESG-S REPORT HIGHLIGHTS:

Achieved our target of zero harm, zero fatalities and zero recordable work-related injuries in 2020 and 2021.

In 2021, we had zero percent employee turnover and increased gender diversity on our Board and executive leadership team.

Thacker Pass is actively participating in the locally based Negotiating Work Group, which is dedicated to developing agreements to guide the construction and operation of Thacker Pass, with a focus on identifying solutions that protect the safety and well-being of community members.

52 training sessions in construction skills, heavy equipment operator and cultural monitoring for archeological mitigation work delivered to members of the Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribe. In Spring 2022, 11 Tribe members participated in their first monitoring activities.

Thacker Pass received its Record of Decision (ROD) from the US Bureau of Land Management following the completion of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process, as well as all key state environmental permits from the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection.

In September 2021, Lithium Americas was approved as an IRMA (Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance) Pending Member, which means that the Company commits to have Thacker Pass audited against the new draft IRMA Ready Standard for exploration and development within 12 months of its availability for application.

Lithium Americas’ approach to safe and responsible development and shared value is driven by our commitment to be a steward of the environment, a community partner, an employer of choice and a company to be proud of.

The Report has been prepared with reference to the 2021 Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, built upon a robust materiality assessment and disclosure of the management approach to our material topics. The scope of the Report includes the activities and interests of Lithium Americas and our wholly-owned Thacker Pass project. The Caucharí-Olaroz project is not included in the scope of this report, however, contextual information is shared on its construction stage. For further information on Caucharí-Olaroz, please refer to the Minera Exar GRI 2021 Sustainability Report available at www.lithiumamericas.com/esg. The Company’s 100% owned Pastos Grandes project was acquired in early 2022 and is outside the reporting period of this Report. The Report can be downloaded from www.lithiumamericas.com/esg.

ABOUT LITHIUM AMERICAS

Lithium Americas is focused on advancing lithium projects in Argentina and the United States to production. In Argentina, Caucharí-Olaroz is advancing towards first production and Pastos Grandes represents regional growth. In the United States, Thacker Pass has received its Record of Decision and is advancing towards construction. The Company trades on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol “LAC”.

