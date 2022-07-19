USAID Awards PM Consulting Group $95M Contract To Facilitate Cutting-Edge Investments

TOWSON, Md., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PM Consulting Group (PMCG), a Maryland-based firm that delivers international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services to federal and state government clients, today announced that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has awarded the company a five-year contract with a maximum value of $95 million for the new Providing Development Expertise and Technical Skills (PDEX) program.



Through PDEX, PMCG will provide technical and professional support services to the Innovation and Technology Research (ITR) Hub within USAID’s Bureau for Development, Democracy, and Innovation (DDI). PMCG will facilitate ITR’s critical work by providing skilled services for full-time, short-term, and episodic engagements, all while promoting diversity, equity, and inclusivity throughout ITR and its work.

The PMCG team brings exceptional experience and performance on numerous USAID contracts, including Technical and Professional Support Services (TAPSS), Digital Apex, and iDesign Professional Management Organization Services (IDS). PMCG has partnered with subcontractors Social Solutions International and Kaizen, a TetraTech Company, to leverage its extensive experience, portfolio of specialized recruiters, and highly refined processes for recruiting, retention, and replacement.

“PMCG’s team has worked in virtually every sector funded by USAID, earning numerous exceptional ratings extolling our staff’s flexibility and consistent ability to adapt to meet changing circumstances,” said Julia Adams, Program Manager at PMCG. “Our successful performance on TAPSS, deep understanding of ITR’s strategic mission and approach, and strong ‘one team’ commitment to our staff make the PMCG team a low-risk and best-value choice to establish and manage the PDEX contract.”

DDI provides world-class technical support to USAID’s Missions, Bureaus, and Independent Offices to help them sustainably meet the agency’s development and humanitarian goals. ITR blends science, technology, innovation, and partnerships to make smart investments in cutting-edge solutions that are targeted, ethical, and transformative.

About PM Consulting Group

PM Consulting Group (PMCG) is an SBA-certified 8(a) firm that specializes in international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services. Visit PMCG at www.pmconsultinggroupllc.com.

PMCG contracting vehicles: OASIS SB/8a Pool 1 (47QRAD20D1060/47QRAD20D8121); GSA 8a STARS III (47QTCB22D0222); and GSA MAS (GS-00F-166GA).