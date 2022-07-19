Whitt Sturtevant LLP is Pleased to Welcome Anne Mitchell to the Firm's Chicago Office

CHICAGO, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anne Mitchell has joined Whitt Sturtevant LLP as a partner in the Chicago, IL, office. She brings 20 years of experience representing natural gas and electric utility clients in regulatory proceedings, trials and appeals and business litigation.

Ms. Mitchell has represented utility clients in dozens of state regulatory proceedings, including general rate cases, corporate reorganizations, approval of multi-year energy efficiency plans, prudence review of utility costs, certification approvals, tariff approvals, and rulemakings. She also has served as counsel in appeals of agency decisions. In addition, Ms. Mitchell has represented natural gas clients in complex litigation in state and federal courts.

Ms. Mitchell was recognized by Chambers USA, Energy & Natural Resources: Regulatory in 2021 and 2022. She was named to Crain's Chicago Business's "Most Influential Women Lawyers in Chicago" in 2017.

Ms. Mitchell maintains an active pro bono practice and community involvement, including more than 10 years of board service with Legal Aid Chicago. She is a member of the Chicago Bar Association and served as past Chair of its Energy, Telecommunications and Water Committee. She is a member of the Women's Energy Network Chicago Chapter and served on the 2015-2016 planning committees for the Chicago Women's Energy Summit.

Ms. Mitchell obtained her Bachelor of Arts in French and History from Agnes Scott College in 1997. She graduated from Northwestern University School of Law in 2002. Ms. Mitchell is a member of the Illinois Bar.

About Whitt Sturtevant LLP

Whitt Sturtevant LLP is a law firm serving the energy and public utility industries. Our work encompasses all aspects of regulatory, trial and appellate practice for regulated utilities and retail energy suppliers.

Email: venturella@whitt-sturtevant.com

Joseph Venturella

For more information:

www.whitt-sturtevant.com

Related Images











Image 1: Anne W. Mitchell









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment