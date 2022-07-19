Sholeh Shirazi Appointed Senior Vice President, Professional Services at Foxhound IC

MCLEAN, Va., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foxhound Intelligence Community, LLC (Foxhound IC), a subsidiary of Foxhound Partners, Inc. with a focus on recruiting and deploying highly qualified, security-cleared professionals along with lifecycle project management for United States government classified agencies, has appointed Sholeh Shirazi as Senior Vice President of Professional Services. Sholeh will lead the development of new business and branding for Foxhound IC. Her areas of responsibility will include directing the subcontracting business while facilitating the delivery of services to existing key projects.

Andy Misovec, CEO of Foxhound Partners, mentioned, "Sholeh brings a passion in supporting federal recruitments projects, and her expertise has made a significant impact on our clients. Her dedication to solving critical talent and leadership challenges will bring great value to our subcontracting business, Foxhound IC LLC."

Sholeh Shirazi, Foxhound Intelligence Community's Senior Vice President, said, "I am thrilled and extremely proud to be given the opportunity to lead Foxhound IC. I am excited to leverage both my experience and expertise to expand the capabilities of Foxhound Intelligence Community for the benefit of our clients."

Sholeh served as the Vice President of Talent Acquisition for Foxhound Partners since 2018. With over 20 years of experience in a variety of strategic functions, namely operations, recruitment, and business development, she is guided by her professional motto of "Your smile is your logo; your personality is your business card. How you leave others feeling after they meet you becomes your trademark." Sholeh has a strong network of technical and executive relationships in the intelligence community, and she is well-versed in recruitment strategies supporting technical and functional delivery projects.

She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in public relations, with a minor in French, from George Washington University. She speaks three languages (English, French and Farsi), enjoys ballroom dancing, yoga and practices Transcendental Meditation.

About Foxhound Intelligence Community, LLC

Foxhound IC supports their customers in designing, developing, and deploying enterprise cloud solutions. Our team engineers best practices for our customers to ensure their mission objectives are met in a timely manner without compromising the quality of work. Foxhound IC excels in providing highly-cleared functional and technical professionals for their clients. We leverage our industry knowledge and a deep network to find the right fit for the mission. In addition to providing technical expertise, Foxhound IC offers support in office management and administrative needs for high-level clients. We have a pipeline of executive support candidates at all levels of clearance.

