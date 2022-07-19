Break the Love Becomes the Official Racquet Sports Partner of Equinox x Hamptons This Summer

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Break the Love, the next-gen social sports platform, announced its latest partnership initiative with luxury fitness and global lifestyle leader Equinox to provide exclusive, complimentary access to Break the Love tennis and pickleball courts in The Hamptons. Access is exclusively available to Equinox x Hamptons members.

The partnership will allow members access to watch and learn from tennis pros, seamless equipment rentals, convenience of locker rooms on site, and refreshments. Equinox x Hamptons members can conveniently book courts through Break the Love within the Equinox+ app. Program offerings include Beginner Tennis, Advanced Tennis, and Pickleball 101. Break the Love is the first tennis and pickleball partner for Equinox, starting in The Hamptons, with hopes to expand this partnership in the future.

"It's exciting for Break the Love to partner with a fitness brand that is as aligned with ours and giving Equinox members premier access to tennis and pickleball. It's such an exciting time for racquet sports, as we are seeing unparalleled growth in players and as we head into U.S. Open season in New York," said Trisha Goyal, co-founder of Break the Love.

Equinox x Hamptons is now open for summer 2022 and members can keep their progress going all summer in a club designed exclusively for The Hamptons. This one-of-a-kind club features locally inspired interiors in a renovated, historic space. Equinox x Hamptons members have access to signature group fitness classes in a one-of-a-kind outdoor setting; strength training and conditioning both indoors and outdoors; cardio equipment; new workout wear and accessories available at The Shop; a selection of juices plus complimentary cold brew; and unlimited access to digital offering Equinox+.

Break the Love's mission is to empower everyday athletes to access sport through technology and make racquet sports the go-to sport accessible to all. To learn more on this partnership or to sign up, visit https://embed.breakthelove.com/equinox-hamptons.

Visit www.breakthelove.com and follow @breakthelove on social media.

About Break the Love

Break the Love was founded in 2019 and has since grown into one of the most comprehensive online resources and communities for discovering and booking group-based tennis & racquet sport activities to learn, train or compete. Break the Love is powered by passionate organizers, pros, and athletes. Visit www.breakthelove.com.

About Equinox

Founded in 1991, Equinox was built on the notion that fitness can empower a life well-lived and foster a strong community of high-performance individuals. Thirty years later, Equinox continues to lead and disrupt the category it singularly defined, operating over 100 full-service fitness clubs globally across major U.S. cities including New York, Los Angeles, Miami and San Francisco as well as London, Toronto and Vancouver, each featuring bespoke design in an unparalleled luxury environment. Grounded in the core tenets of Movement, Nutrition and Regeneration and backed by a Health Advisory Board of industry-leading experts across these disciplines, the company offers a holistic approach to fitness, inclusive of Equinox signature group fitness classes, personal training, Pilates, spa services, apparel, experiential travel and food & beverage. Equinox Hotels is a true culmination of its lifestyle brand promise, redefining the luxury hospitality experience to be a seamless extension of high-performance living. For more information, visit www.equinox.com.

