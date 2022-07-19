South Huron Valley Utility Authority Implements Lystek THP® Technology for Sustainable Biosolids Treatment with Multi-Year Agreement for LysteGro® Management Program

The Authority implemented an advanced treatment technology to reduce biosolids volumes and implement a sustainable Class A biosolids management program. The project has been successfully commissioned and has reached Substantial Completion.



Attention: Environmental, agricultural, municipal, wastewater, recycling & waste management, reporters/editors

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario and BROWNSTONE, Mich., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The South Huron Valley Utility Authority (SHVUA, “the Authority”) has successfully implemented Lystek International’s (Lystek) award-winning Thermal Hydrolysis Solution, Lystek THP®, to enhance the biosolids management program at the South Huron Valley Wastewater Treatment Plant (SHV WWTP) located in Brownstown Township, Michigan. This project commenced in the Fall of 2020 and was commissioned in March 2022. This solution substantially reduces the facility’s residual biosolids volumes with the production of Class A LysteGro®, presenting cost-savings, operational relief, and a secure and sustainable biosolids management solution.

The Authority services over 90,000 people across seven communities. Historically, the SHV WWTP produced a Class-B quality, low-solids, liquid lime stabilized biosolids for land application. The facility has been experiencing challenges related to solids accumulation and insufficient liquid biosolids storage capacity on site. When combined with land application constraints, excess biosolids must be dewatered using temporary equipment and disposed of at a landfill. These operational challenges and contingency disposal requirements resulted in increasing program costs.

Analysis of the Net Present Value of alternatives, including continuing to rely on temporary dewatering and installing permanent dewatering, was conducted by Jacobs Engineering Group and the Authority’s engineering firm of record Hubbell Roth & Clark (HRC). It was concluded that the Authority’s long-term costs for residual management would be lower with the operation of Lystek THP and a LysteGro Class A biosolids management program than with dewatering alone.

Based on this analysis the Authority engaged Lystek to design and build the system into existing building space on site. This technology presents an affordable solution that is energy efficient, requires no additional operators beyond their existing staff complement, and significantly reduces the Authority’s biosolids volumes, substantially extending the capacity of the SHV WWTP’s existing liquid storage infrastructure.

This advanced biosolids management project included the implementation of a Lystek THP LY10 Module alongside a dewatering centrifuge and permanent biosolids truck loading infrastructure. The project took advantage of existing liquid storage tanks and building infrastructure to optimize the use of existing facilities and minimize capital costs.

Further, the Authority has entered into a multi-year Agreement with Lystek for comprehensive LysteGro Management Services, allowing for stability and predictability. The enhanced biosolids quality and concentrated nature of the high-solids liquid Class A biosolids exceeds regulatory requirements and drives the demand for LysteGro amendments from local farmers, providing further price security to the Authority.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Lystek International staff to complete this project. Not only did we find a more reliable and sustainable method of beneficially reusing our biosolids, but we also now have twice the storage volume since the stored biosolids are twice as thick, more homogeneous, and easier to handle. Another added benefit to the Authority is transferring the responsibility of transporting and marketing the biosolids to Lystek.” - Firooz Fath-Azam, System Manager, South Huron Valley Utility Authority

“We’re excited about this new installation in the State of Michigan as we add the Authority to our rapidly growing list of customers operating Lystek THP on-site at their treatment facilities. The project will enhance the Authority’s current practices with a sustainable, long-term solution well suited to accommodate future growth. This will enable the Authority to operate a sustainable resource recovery solution with long-term price security” – Mike Beswick, Executive Vice President, Lystek International

About Lystek

Lystek International is North America's leading provider of Thermal Hydrolysis solutions for the sustainable management of biosolids and organics, servicing over 55 public and private customers. Lystek THP® converts dewatered biosolids and non-hazardous organic residuals into a high-solids liquid, multi-use product for full cycle resource recovery. These products and processes include the LysteMize® process for optimizing anaerobic digestion and biogas production; LysteCarb®, an alternative carbon source for BNR systems; and, LysteGro®, a nutrient-rich biosolids fertilizer. LysteGro is a high solids (13-16% total solids), Class A liquid biosolids fertilizer that is easily stored, transported, and applied using conventional liquid handling equipment and is regulated as a fertilizer product in Canada and the state of California. Lystek offers turnkey solutions including technology supply, design-build and installation services, regional processing solutions, and comprehensive LysteGro product management.

For more information, please contact:

Lystek Head Office: 226.444.0186 Toll Free: 888.501.6508