ChannelAdvisor to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 9, 2022

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results for the period ending June 30, 2022 before 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to review and discuss the results for the period. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at http://ir.channeladvisor.com .



What: ChannelAdvisor Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call When: Tuesday, August 9, 2022 Time: 8:00 a.m. ET Live Call: Please register for the call here . Registrants will receive the dial-in number and a unique PIN allowing for seamless access to the call. Webcast: http://ir.channeladvisor.com (live and replay)

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading multichannel commerce platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world’s commerce. For over two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers across the entire buying cycle, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their e-commerce operations on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.