GumGum and JW Player Partner to Integrate Viewability and Advanced Contextual Capabilities

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GumGum , a contextual-first global digital advertising platform, announced a partnership with JW Player (JWP), the leading video platform for broadcasters, publishers, and video-driven businesses with 3.8 billion video impressions per month, to leverage Verity™ when placing contextually relevant and brand safe video ads.



Verity™, the only independent ad-tech platform to achieve the Media Rating Council’s content-level accreditation for contextual analysis, brand safety and suitability, will work with JWP to analyze ads and create a private marketplace (PMP) that targets JWP’s vast video inventory based on contextual parameters set by brands. With this partnership, GumGum will now be able to offer clients the opportunity to enhance scale, reach, and campaign performance.

“The breadth of sophistication that Verity™ is capable of made GumGum the ideal partner to work with to provide advanced contextual capabilities within JWP’s video inventory,” said Michael Schwalb, GM of Partnerships and Data at JWP. “We’ve been pioneers of video delivery and intelligence across the web for over a decade, and GumGum has been iterating their contextual platform for a similar amount of time; together, we’re able to offer highly scalable and sophisticated targeting solutions to advertisers.”

“Verity™ is the most intelligent contextual platform in the market that looks beyond a video’s metadata and analyzes the entire context of a video, including all signals like text, image, and audio,” said William Merchan, Head of Verity™ at GumGum. “Combining Verity™ with the power and reach of JWP’s real-time viewability technology to enhance campaign performance allows our clients the opportunity to stay ahead of the curve in a quickly evolving digital advertising landscape.”

Advertisers will work with the Verity™ and JWP’s team to craft a targeting strategy that is both contextually relevant and brand suitable for the campaign's audience. Then, deal IDs featuring JWP premium OLV and CTV inventory will be curated using the predetermined strategy. Once generated, advertisers can implement the PMP in their DSP of choice, thus creating a programmatic campaign that leverages context to drive viewability.

This joint solution is now available to users in North America and Europe. For more information, please reach out to pr@gumgum.com .

About GumGum

GumGum is a contextual-first global digital advertising platform that captures people’s attention, without the use of personal data. We believe that an advertising ecosystem based on understanding a consumer’s active frame of mind rather than behavior builds a more equitable and safer future for consumers, publishers, and advertisers alike. Founded in 2008, GumGum is headquartered in Santa Monica, California and operates in 19 markets worldwide. For more information, please visit www.gumgum.com .

About JW Player

With over 40,000 broadcasters, publishers, and other video-driven customers, JWP has built the platform of choice for companies whose business relies on video. JWP provides these companies with an easy way to accelerate and scale their video strategy and is the only video platform a company will ever need to stream video, engage audiences on any screen, and monetize content.

Video-driven businesses depend on JWP, generating:

3.8 billion video impressions/month

1.2 billion minutes of video watched/month

5 billion live video impressions/month



Founded in 2004, today JWP is one of the fastest growing SasS companies in the world with a vision to power video-driven businesses so they thrive in the digital video economy. JWP is headquartered in New York, New York with offices in London, England, and Eindhoven, Netherlands.