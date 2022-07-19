Katalon Announces General Availability of Visual Testing

ATLANTA, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katalon, Inc., the provider of the leading AI-augmented test automation platform, today announced the general availability of Katalon Visual Testing. The software testing tool verifies that user interfaces will appear correctly to all, ensuring that each element on a web page or mobile app functions perfectly and appears in the right shape, size and position - regardless of the device and browser. Ready to use out-of-the-box, Katalon Visual Testing works without the need to use third-party tools or configurations to implement visual testing into work pipelines for test authoring, execution and review.

In addition to the standard approach of comparing differences pixel by pixel, Katalon Visual Testing enables software quality teams to automatically analyze, differentiate, and identify valid visual UI differences from minor visual infractions through two AI image comparison options:

Layout-based testing

Instead of identifying where individual pixels are not the same, layout-based AI Visual Testing analyzes the layout of images and visual objects in relation to each other and compares those relative differences between baseline and test results. When an image, object, or line of text differs by only a few pixels or lines, a standard visual test flags the difference as a failure. By contrast, Katalon AI Visual Testing can intelligently deduce when there is only a minor difference in the layout to help testers efficiently decide if quality tests pass or fail, significantly reducing false positives and unnecessary manual reviews.

Content-based testing

This is the better option for when visual quality is rated by the completeness and accuracy of text content rather than the layout and existence of images and UI elements. With no regard to font, layout, color, or changes in its background, Content-based AI Visual Testing prioritizes the review and validation of text within a UI. As with the layout-based comparison, this testing also increases the efficacy of content testing, and reduces manual validation efforts by hundreds and even thousands of hours per year.

"Automated functional tests are helpful in detecting functionality changes resulting from recent code changes, but they cannot detect visual changes to the application such as layout, colors, fonts, and misplacement of elements," said Katalon CTO Coty Rosenblath. "Human-based visual regression testing is possible but it is error prone and requires a huge effort considering the large number of pages and elements that modern applications contain. With Katalon AI-based Visual Testing, quality testing efforts are faster and more accurate, reducing tester hours by 99% compared to manual testing."

"To ensure a great digital user experience, QualityKiosk has helped many organizations adopt a multi-faceted approach to test coverage that includes traditional end-to-end test automation as well as visual testing to confirm the accuracy of page layout and content," said Praveen Puram, Head of Quality Engineering Delivery at QualityKiosk NA, Katalon's 2021 Solution Partner of the Year. "We look forward to using Katalon's AI-based Visual Testing as we believe Katalon's incorporation of visual testing into their quality platform will simplify and accelerate our customers' test automation adoption journey, and result in higher quality systems and improved customer experiences."

About Katalon

Katalon is a comprehensive, all-in-one quality management platform that enables quality assurance, DevOps and software teams of any size to deliver world-class customer experiences faster, easier, and more efficiently. The platform accelerates end-to-end software development by powering the authoring, execution, and insights of test automation across any app or environment, and flexibly integrates across a team's architecture and processes. Founded in 2015, Katalon is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more info about Katalon, please visit katalon.com.

