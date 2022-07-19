Southern ITS International, Inc. Files Lawsuit to Cancel 89,172,000 Shares of its Common Stock for Failure of Consideration

Palm Desert, California, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern ITS International, Inc. (OTC Pink: SITS) announced today that it has filed a lawsuit in Clark County Nevada District Court, Case no. A-22-855339-C, seeking cancelation of a total of 89,172,000 shares of its common stock, 76,500,000 shares of which were previously issued to its former CEO, David McCovy, arising out of the acquisition by SITS of Mr. McCovy’s business, Evolution Enterprises, Inc. (“Evolution”) in 2017. Later in 2017, it was determined that Evolution had no value, and the prior CEO of SITS rescinded the acquisition agreement. The remaining 12,672,000 shares of SITS common stock were caused to be issued by Mr. McCovy to his associates during the period of time that he served as CEO of SITS. Under its present management, SITS has found no evidence of any payment of assets (other than the rescinded Evolution acquisition), or services received by SITS in exchange for issuance of the shares of common stock. The Company expects the Court to rule in its favor.

Southern ITS International, Inc. intends to own and/or control a portfolio of highly- successful businesses and will focus on a being a multi-national conglomerate. As a holding company, Southern ITS International is presently in the market to acquire a stake in various companies both public and private. It will also focus on building a direct sales network of various e-commerce internet applications, manufacturing, and internet sales of various products. We will build an experienced management team that will build a diverse portfolio, buying entire companies, or interests therein, involved in technology, oil and gas, manufacturing, real estate, and other sectors, which will then become operating subsidiaries of Southern ITS International.

