Forza Innovations Inc. Announces Re-Engineered Next Gen WarmUp Line of Products

SAN DIEGO, CA, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Forza Innovations Inc. (OTC Pink: FORZ) (the “Company”), a health-tech wearable innovation company that is focused on developing and bringing to market the product line “WarmUp”, a functional and efficient wearable heating technology. The Company is pleased to announce that the Innovation Lab team has been working to redesign several products from the original WarmUp line.



WarmUp is a cutting edge, innovative, wearable back compression device, used to relax and loosen stiff and sore muscles. The therapeutic application of heat causes a change in temperature of the soft tissues which decreases joint stiffness and relieves inflammation. When combined with the strategic placement of our medical grade support ribs and ergonomic design, WarmUp’s Thermal Therapy is unmatched. The J4 Sport and J4X are two products we have selected to redesign from the original version to second generation.

“It is with great pleasure that I announce the day has finally arrived! Everything I have learned over 10 years prototyping and designing wearable technology in China, we now have accessible right here in San Diego. Localizing our supply chain represents a tremendous opportunity to completely control and protect the design process from start to finish. Sourcing locally not only contributes to green manufacturing but will ultimately boost consumer confidence due to having faster and more predictable delivery times, as well as high quality final products. Very few domestic companies within the manufacturing sector have this flexible accessibility. These benefits brand Forza as a very attractive joint venture development partner,” stated Johnny Forzani, President and CEO of Forza Innovations Inc.

We have entered phase 2 of design and mock ups will be ready next week. Significantly overhauled from the original version of WarmUp, we are upgrading everything from look and style to functionality, the user interface, the materials used and the manufacturing processes. We are adding innovative functions to create a value-added product.

Next steps will be prototyping as well as showcasing 3D renderings of the re-engineered J4 Sport and J4X. The Company is expanding the Innovation Lab team with highly skilled seamsters’ and new equipment to advance the WarmUp line of products custom-sewn textile elements.

The J4X is a heavy-duty medical back brace that has huge potential in the medical field. The company is planning on filing a patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for review. The company also has plans to file for FDA Approval as a Class A Medical Device for the reconstructed second generation J4X.

Johnny Forzani further comments that “Product design and innovation has and will always be our top priority. The journey to get to where we are today has involved considerable time and dedication. Ensuring the innovation lab is equipped with the optimal machinery and personnel has been essential. We have arrived at the time where Sustainable Origins is triumphing their expansion plans and the Innovation Lab is fully operational with talent and technology synergizing development every day. The sky is the limit for this team and investors who join the journey.”

About Forza Innovations Inc.

