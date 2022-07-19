CAI Announces Chief Product Officer

SMITHFIELD, R.I., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI Software, LLC ("CAI" or "CAI Software"), a leader in the delivery of mission-critical enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution systems (MES) and warehouse management software (WMS), is adding to its leadership team with the appointment of Matt Geffken as Chief Product Officer, effective immediately. Geffken will report directly to Brian Rigney, Chief Executive Offer for CAI Software.

"We are very excited to welcome Matt to our team at CAI," said Rigney. "He has an impressive record of managing product development for industry-leading software companies. This will benefit our customers as we continue to invest in solutions that help distributors and manufacturers optimize their processes."

As Chief Product Officer for CAI, Geffken will lead product strategies to develop the company's portfolio of industry-leading software that deliver value to customers, including CAI ShopVue, CAI Food Connex, CAI Seasoft and its suite of EDI solutions. These products are part of CAI's platform of solutions helping distributors and manufacturers automate workflows, increase labor efficiency, and improve job and lot costing, which yield increased productivity and profitability.

Geffken brings nearly 20 years of experience leading product management for software companies along with a strong background in operations and customer success, having served as VP of Product at Jibe. He also has worked as Director of Product Management for SNP, a leading provider of ERP transformation software.

About CAI Software, LLC. CAI Software, LLC is a leading provider of mission-critical, production-oriented ERP, MES, WMS, e-commerce EDI, and process automation software and services to leading companies in select vertical markets, including food & beverage and manufacturing. For more information, please visit www.caisoft.com.

