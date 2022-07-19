Guggenheim Securities Expands Technology Investment Banking Practice With the Addition of Will Eide

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Will Eide has joined the firm as a Managing Director in its Technology Investment Banking practice focusing on advising companies in the legal, regulatory and compliance technology sectors.



Mr. Eide joins Guggenheim from Houlihan Lokey, where he was responsible for the firm’s investment banking coverage of the legal, regulatory and compliance technology sectors. Prior to joining Houlihan Lokey, Mr. Eide held corporate development leadership roles at Lighthouse Global, a leading legal and compliance technology company as well as other private equity-backed companies. Mr. Eide began his investment banking career at Macquarie Capital as a member of the TMT group.

“We are excited to welcome Will to our expanding technology investment banking practice,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “Will’s depth of industry expertise in the legal, regulatory and compliance technology sectors further enhances our team’s ability to advise companies and financial investors across technology verticals. We look forward to his success at Guggenheim.”

Mr. Eide holds a Bachelor’s degree from Williams College and a M.B.A. from Columbia University.

