Multi Wholesale Supplies Partners with Nuvei to Grow its Global Footprint and Boost Conversion

Montreal, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), tomorrow’s payment platform, announces today it is has partnered with Multi Wholesale Supplies, a top B2B retailer for medical equipment, to help expand the retailer’s global footprint and increase conversion with card processing, global card acquiring, and fraud management services.

Prague-based Multi Wholesale Supplies provides medical equipment to private offices, wholesalers, medical and dermatology clinics, medical spas and stores. Nuvei and Multi Wholesale Supplies are driving the medical supply industry forward, moving B2B merchants away from invoice billing to real time payments.

Working with Nuvei for its flexible acquiring services, Multi Wholesale Supplies is creating increasingly seamless transactions to boost its B2B conversion rates. The medical supplies business is also growing its revenue thanks to Nuvei’s rigorous fraud management system that identifies risky transactions with potential chargebacks.

“We’re continually growing our Europe-focused B2B payments offering,” said Nuvei Chair & CEO Phil Fayer. “As a company that believes in technological innovation and exceptional service, we’re delighted to work with Multi Wholesale Supplies.”

Leveraging Nuvei’s more than 550 alternative payment methods and local acquiring in 46 markets, Multi Wholesale Supplies can now facilitate seamless payments for medical professionals with payment methods of their choice.

“We pride ourselves on superior customer service that helps our clients’ patients and customers live healthier, happier, more comfortable lives,” said Tsekov Vladimir, Director of Multi Wholesale Supplies. “Working with Nuvei has allowed us to enhance our approach to payments as we focus on growing our business in and beyond Europe.”

About Multi Wholesale Supplies

Multi Wholesale Supplies is a top provider of medical products and equipment. We cater to private offices, wholesalers, medical and dermatology clinics, medical spas, stores and more.

We’re proud to offer incredibly affordable prices and a fantastic selection, thanks to our global supplier network. We understand how important it is for our customers to offer the highest quality services to their patients, which is why we provide the industry’s top brands. Delivery is available worldwide and our customer service is unparalleled.

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is tomorrow’s payment platform. Designed to accelerate customers’ business, Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 45+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 550 alternative payment methods, including cryptocurrencies, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.