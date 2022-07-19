Barletta Pontoon Boats Announces 184,000 sq. ft. Production Expansion to Meet Growing Consumer Demand

BRISTOL, Ind., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barletta Pontoon Boats, a subsidiary of Winnebago Industries and an innovative builder of high-quality marine products, is pleased to announce that groundbreaking will occur later this summer on a new 184,000 square foot production facility located on their existing 37-acre campus in Bristol. Barletta’s total footprint will expand to over 425,000 square feet or almost three times the size of its original facility in 2017. The expansion is planned to be available for production in the spring of 2023 and is expected to create more than 200 new jobs.



Founded in 2017 with a focus on innovative products, unrivaled customer experience, and strong dealer relationships, Barletta continues to grow market share and is challenging for a top five share position in the United States in 2022. Barletta was acquired by Winnebago Industries, Inc., in August 2021, joining other RV and marine companies including Winnebago, Grand Design RV, Chris-Craft, and Newmar, as part of the Winnebago Industries family of premium outdoor brands.

“We established Barletta with the goal to redefine the pontoon segment with boats of unrivaled craftsmanship for boaters throughout North America. We have delivered on that objective in partnership with our dealers. This expansion exemplifies the continued progress we have achieved with the commitment and dedication of our team, and the support of Winnebago Industries,” said Bill Fenech, President & Founder of Barletta Pontoon Boats. “Today and into the future, we will continue striving to deliver boats with unsurpassed quality.”

The current Barletta campus includes the original Plant 1 manufacturing facility which houses welding, fabrication, decking operations, and space dedicated to warehousing and offices. Plant 2 was completed in 2021 and houses assembly operations for the Company’s Lusso, Corsa, and Cabrio pontoon boat lines. Both manufacturing facilities are currently nearing capacity, and this expansion adds future flexibility.

“This expansion is the next step in our continued evolution,” stated Jeff Haradine, Vice President of Sales at Barletta Pontoon Boats. “The Barletta brand continues to experience tremendous momentum in the market, and our expanded facility will allow us to continue to meet strong consumer demand. As we approach our five-year anniversary, we are proud of our progress, and we look forward to continuing to set the bar for outdoor experiences on the water for many more customers in the future.”

An official ground-breaking ceremony will take place in late summer/early fall of 2022.

About Barletta Pontoon Boats

Barletta Pontoon Boats is a premium marine manufacturer founded in 2017 with a focus on high-quality, innovative products, unrivaled customer experience and strong dealer relationships. Headquartered in Bristol, IN, Barletta is the fastest-growing company in the pontoon segment with an expansive network of dealer partners across the United States and Canada. The Barletta lineup includes the Lusso, Corsa, and Cabrio series. Visit www.barlettapontoonboats.com for more information. Barletta Pontoon Boats is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), a manufacturer of premium outdoor lifestyle products. For more information visit www.winnebagoind.com.