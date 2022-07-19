ThriveDX, NightDragon Launch the World’s First Cyber Talent Hub

Miami, FL, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThriveDX, the global leader in cybersecurity skills training and talent development, and NightDragon, a dedicated cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy investment firm, are announcing the world’s first Cyber Talent Hub. This hub will unite educators and employers across commercial and government organizations and serve as a comprehensive ecosystem designed to attract, retain, foster and continuously develop cyber talent. The launch includes a founding set of industry partners,Carahsoft, Exclusive Networks, Ingram Micro Inc., Jacobs, Kyndryl, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Mandiant, and Marsh, and educators, including New York University, University of Chicago, University of Michigan and University of Wisconsin, who are committed to the common mission of closing the cybersecurity talent gap and building a more diverse and inclusive workforce.

According to (ICS)2’s annual Cyber Workforce Study, there are an estimated 2.7 million unfilled positions in cybersecurity in 2021. These vacancies create a significant challenge for most industries as they struggle to hire enough talent to monitor and remediate cyberattacks, as well as develop new technology to combat today’s latest threats. The Cyber Talent Hub will provide a sustainable pipeline of highly trained individuals interested in lucrative cybersecurity careers to fill this gap and then match them with employer partners looking to hire for open roles.

The cybersecurity talent shortage is one of the most significant and threatening challenges facing our nation today. ThriveDX believes in creating a diverse workforce and enabling generational impact. This is done by building and providing cutting-edge content, relevant training, and solutions with some of the most innovative, forward-thinking minds and organizations in cybersecurity and education, to formulate the Cyber Talent Hub powered by ThriveDX. With this, we’ll make a significant impact in closing the cybersecurity skills gap and opening up the opportunity of entering the digital industry to learners from all backgrounds,” said Dan Vigdor, Founder, and Co-CEO, ThriveDX

The founding education and industry partners will play a key thought leadership role in sharing their expertise to shape the Cyber Talent Hub, as well as benefit from access to a talent pool of qualified, diverse candidates and reduced hiring costs. Additionally, by contributing custom curriculum and content, they ensure candidates are trained on their specific technology or services as they enter the workforce. In addition to these founding partners, NightDragon and ThriveDX will continue to expand the Cyber Talent Hub ecosystem with additional industry leaders, employers, educational institutions, and government partners to build a robust and mutually beneficial ecosystem that will make a meaningful difference in uniting to close the cybersecurity talent gap.

“It takes a village to address an immense industry-wide challenge such as the cybersecurity skills gap. We are proud to lead the way in bringing together some of the industry’s most influential commercial, government and educational organizations to provide a clear path towards closing this gap and together set our industry up for a brighter, more secure future,” said Dave DeWalt, Founder and Managing Director, NightDragon.

To access the Cyber Talent Hub powered by ThriveDX, visit http://www.thrivedx.com/cyberhub.

About ThriveDX

A leader in Cybersecurity and digital skills training, ThriveDX (formerly HackerU) collaborates with top-tier academic institutions and corporations worldwide to assist its partners in offering cutting-edge, skills based cybersecurity training and advanced, professional development programs in digital technology for learners from different socioeconomic levels. In November 2021, the company launched ThriveDX SaaS, end to end cybersecurity training software as a service arm of ThriveDX.

Leveraging 15 years experience in the industry, ThriveDX has built a range of learning solutions in cyber and information security, bringing diverse learners comprehensive training and places them in very sustainable, lucrative and in-demand jobs of the future. Through improving equity in access to high-quality training in the most in-demand digital skills, ThriveDX is committed to impacting the lives of millions of learners and leads the market in growing the cyber talent pipeline across the globe.

ThriveDX was founded in 2006 by Gil Adani and Dan Vigdor who together serve as CO-CEO’s. In 2018, the Company extended their business operations in the United States and globally in pursuit of becoming the leading international cybersecurity training companies. The team is composed of military-trained cyber experts, industry veterans, and educators united under the vision of creating a safer digital world through education, training, and collaboration.solving the biggest threat the world is facing today, protecting government, enterprise and people

For more information, visit www.thrivedx.com.



About NightDragon

NightDragon is an investment and advisory firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy industries. Its platform and vast industry network provide unparalleled threat insights, deal flow, market leverage and operating expertise to drive portfolio company growth and increase shareholder value. Founded by Dave DeWalt, the NightDragon team has more than 25 years of operational and market expertise leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast and FireEye. Read more about NightDragon at www.nightdragon.com.

