GGTOOR Inks $1.8 Million Virtual Land Deal in GGTOORCITY

THOMASVILLE, GA, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces it has inked a deal worth $1.8 million USD selling a 256m x 256m parcel in GGTOORCITY within TCG World. This sale is a direct result of the Company attending the Metaverse Expo 2022. The parcel was purchased by BALLIN’ IN THE METAVERSE, a web3 company founded by RJ White and Cory Warfield, incubated by cØlab studios - the first carbon-neutral web3 Launchpad.

RJ White, 2x Pro Team owner, made history as the First African-American woman in history to own a Pro men’s division team in Europe. Scholastic endeavors in millennial research and spending habits for millennials for eight years helped Ms. White shape industries and build a viral community around her initiatives and vision. Completing a Negotiation Mastery certification at Harvard Business School, RJ White is becoming the first to build the world’s first energy sustainable multi-dimensional arena in the Metaverse and real dimension, simultaneously. RJ White will be the first African American woman to purchase a substantial amount of land in the Metaverse, adding to her list of firsts and further solidifying her legacy.

Cory Warfield is a philanthropist, visionary, influencer, advisor, super-connector, board member, investor, and futurist. Cory has matured into a keynote speaker, strategist, collaborator, podcaster, and is a dedicated animal lover. He’s also getting married this year in Brazil, which has become his second home. A rapper (“LinkedIn’s Crypto Guy,” “Just Smile”), business influencer (Influencer Active Global Founding Partner) and local celebrity, Cory loves innovation, equality, unity, technology, and community, and is open to connect with any and everyone.

BALLIN’ IN THE METAVERSE has just made history by purchasing a substantial piece of prime real estate in GGTOORCITY to replicate their stadium and the two pro-basketball teams RJ already owns, which is historic in its own right. According to Cory Warfield, “The Metaverse is the fourth dimension; it transcends space and time,” and there is no better industry to bring into the Metaverse and thusly to bring the world to the Metaverse than IRL sports. While eSports and eGaming represents more revenue and market share than the music and movie industry combined already, bringing real-world sports, athleticism and fandom into this “fourth dimension”, focused on providing value to players and fans alike adds revenue and engagement capabilities to the sport of basketball (as a proof of concept) and elucidates the mass-market potential of the Metaverse.



“Letting our players monetize their contracts and careers early, to connect more deeply with their fans, and to build personal brands that can outlive their time on-court is game changing, literally,” says RJ, “and we found the perfect placement and partner in GGTOOR.” BALLIN’ IN THE METAVERSE is in talks with HOFers, platinum recording artists, and is in development with their first phase. Their stadium, community, teams, collaborative roadmap, relationships, and tech will be accessible in the near future. Be sure to follow BALLIN’ IN THE METAVERSE on social media, join their private community, and tune in to GGTOOR for updates and early access.

John V. Whitman Jr., GGToor Founder, had this to say about the Company’s first sale in GGTOORCITY: “After meeting RJ White and Cory Warfield I instantly came to the realization our decision to enter the Metaverse was the right decision at the right time. This dynamic duo will be the pair to watch as GGTOORCITY and the Metaverse advance. RJ and Cory are on the cutting edge of technological advances that will open the Metaverse to areas of commerce that have yet to be considered. As GGToor’s founder, I envisioned from the very beginning the accelerated progress our Company has made in its very short history. This sale not only confirms ‘Proof of Concept’, but opens the floodgates allowing pending and future sales to flow more rapidly than the mighty Colorado River.”

After having a presence last week at both the Metaverse expo in Las Vegas and the Dice Tower Gaming Convention in Orlando, the GGToor crew didn't miss a beat, crowning 5 new champions in this week's events! Most notably, we saw a 22% increase in player registrations for the Master Duel event, with players excited to try out the new content that shook up the meta this week!

This week's Smash Ultimate event saw upset after upset throughout the brackets, leading to a Top eight consisting almost entirely of newcomers! Blitzpon was the crowd favorite, entering the fray and toppling titans, starting off strong with an early victory over the Nalexander, the #1 seed. His next opponent was Mr. Mystery, who had defeated Blitzpon every time they had met - until today! Blitzpon continued his run defeating another one of the top seeds, Castle, before losing to Insertname and Grymlynn to finish in fifth place. The Grand Finals of this event was one of the most intense the viewers had ever witnessed in the series; on the upper bracket we had Hedgy, a very experienced Robin player with a terrifying reputation, facing Nalexander, who had managed to win ten sets in a row to climb his way back up through the lower bracket after his early loss to Blitzpon. Nalexander is known for being an absolute monster on Ganon, though most dismiss Ganon as a very weak character. After losing the first two games of Grand Finals with his Ganon, Nalexander switched to Wii Fit Trainer, another very rarely played character, and managed to stay alive with a reverse sweep of the match, forcing a Grand Finals reset! Sticking with Wii Fit in the next set, Hedgy adapted, again developing a 2-0 lead in the new set before Nalexander dug deep and came back for an astounding second reverse sweep to claim the victory!

GGTOORCITY is virtual real estate, digital property that exists in online spaces, also known as TCG World or the Metaverse. These digital properties take many forms, but parcels of land, buildings and avatars are the most common. In this shared virtual space known as Metaverse land, real estate is purchased through virtual real estate platforms. It’s possible to buy everything from land parcels to virtual structures. There is limited availability, which often results in competitive bidding amongst buyers.

Purchases involve non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, that act as real deeds, and the blockchain serves as a registry for the transactions. Customers are now content creators and content-amplifiers as well as consumers. In the past, there was the notion of “user-generated content” when referring to mundane features like blog comments or uploading a video. Now, people do not simply generate content: it emerges from their interactions and feeds into the substance of the conversations with their communities. All of our 4,144 parcels in GGTOORCITY are Commercial Real Estate and we have 100% control of these parcels, so we control the entire process of city development and planning. If you are interested in buying or leasing, just contact us!

GGTOOR, Inc., is engaged in the business of eSports. The Company is aggressively entering the Metaverse by having purchased enough virtual land, 4,144 parcels, to form its own virtual city that will be called GGTOORCITY. The Company has held over two hundred twenty video game tournaments and has given away over $100,000 in cash and prizes. GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://GGToor.com/home.php .

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.