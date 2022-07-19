X-ray Detectors Market Worth $4.3 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ X-ray Detectors Market by Product Type (FPD, CSI, GADOX, CR, CCD), FOV (Large, Medium, Small), Portability (Portable, Fix), System (New, Retrofit), and Application [Medical (Mammogram, Spine), Dental, Security, Industrial, Veterinary] - Forecast to 2029’, published by Meticulous Research®, the global X-ray detectors market is expected to register a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2022–2029 to reach $4.3 billion by 2029.

X-ray detectors are used to detect primary and secondary X-ray radiation and analyze the spatial distribution, spectrum, flux, and several other properties of X-rays. The X-ray detectors are used in X-ray systems with wide applications in the medical, industrial, dental, veterinary, and security industries. The growing adoption of digital X-ray detectors, rising demand for X-ray imaging in industrial and security markets, growing geriatric population coupled with rising prevalence of chronic diseases & respiratory infections, and increasing utilization of X-ray detectors for early diagnosis & clinical applications are considered to have a positive impact on the X-ray detectors market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the X-ray Detectors Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted worldwide. According to the WHO, in April 2020, there were 3,073,603 confirmed cases and 2,11,768 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19. These numbers increased to 544,324,069 confirmed cases and 6,332,963 deaths by June 2022. Along with round-the-clock care, it was equally important to minimize the spread of the disease through early diagnosis. The World Health Organization declared the disease a global pandemic and a public health emergency. The pandemic had a major impact on all industries globally, with some industries either totally shutting down manufacturing operations following the COVID-19 directives or running at minimal capacities to keep their personnel safe.

The rapid spread of COVID-19 infection across borders resulted in lockdowns and border closures. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the X-ray detectors market varied based on the end-use industry. The pandemic had both positive and negative impacts on the market. There was increased adoption of X-ray detectors in medical or clinical applications, which positively impacted the market. However, the demand for X-ray detectors in security, veterinary, dental, and industrial applications decreased, impacting the market negatively. Due to the lockdowns, diagnostic procedures for animals were delayed, hampering the use of X-ray imaging systems and detectors.

X-ray Detectors Market: Future Outlook

The global X-ray detectors market is segmented by product type (flat panel detectors, computed radiography (CR) detectors, charge-coupled device (CCD) detectors, and line-scan detectors), application (medical applications, dental applications, security applications, industrial applications, and veterinary applications), and Geography (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at global and regional levels.

Based on product type, the flat panel detectors (FPD) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Flat panel detectors are used in digital radiography (DR) for the conversion of X-rays to light (indirect conversion) or charge (direct conversion), which is then interpreted using a thin film transistor (TFT) array. FPD are used for medical imaging (CT, X-ray, mammography) and in several extraoral imaging devices.

Based on application, in 2022, the medical applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the X-ray detectors market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the wide utilization of X-ray detectors in the healthcare sector due to easy availability, low cost, and increased performance for imaging internal body parts to diagnose & treat fractures, abnormalities, or diseases. However, the security segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. X-ray detectors are used for various security applications such as air cargo screening, baggage screening, mail & parcel screening, vehicle screening, port & border protection, and personnel screening (body scanning). X-ray screening systems are used in airports to ensure public safety and prevent lethal attacks and entry of people carrying weapons or illegal items. The growing volume of passengers is expected to increase the demand for security X-ray screening systems.

Based on Geography, in 2022, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the X-ray detectors market. The large market share of this segment is primarily attributed to advancements in the healthcare industry coupled with higher healthcare expenditure and adoption of innovative science & technology, favorable reimbursement scenarios, higher prevalence of chronic diseases and rising geriatric population, and the presence of leading players in the region.

Some of the key companies operating in the global X-ray detectors Market are Varex Imaging Corporation (U.S.), Trixell (France), Canon Inc. (Japan), Agfa-Gevaert NV (Belgium), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (U.S.), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), Rayence (U.S.), Vieworks Co., Ltd (South Korea), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), iRay Technology (China), CareRay Medical Systems Co. (China), Analogic Corporation (U.S.), and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan).

Scope of the Report:

X-ray Detectors Market, by Product Type

Flat Panel Detectors Flat Panel Detectors, by Type Indirect Flat Panel Detectors Cesium Iodide (CsI) Flat Panel Detectors Gadolinium Oxysulfide (Gd2O2s or GoS) Flat Panel Detectors Direct Flat Panel Detectors Flat Panel Detectors Market, by Field of View Large-area Flat Panel Detectors Medium-area Flat Panel Detectors Small-area Flat Panel Detectors Flat Panel Detectors Market, by Portability Portable Detectors Fixed Detectors Flat Panel Detectors Market, by System New Digital X-ray Systems Retrofit X-ray Systems

Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors

Charge-coupled Device (CCD) Detectors

Line Scan Detectors

X-ray Detectors Market, by Application

Medical Applications Static Imaging Radiography Chest Radiography Orthopedic Radiography Other Applications Mammography

(Note - Other Applications include imaging of the brain, abdomen, urinary system, and planning of radiation therapy) Dynamic Imaging General Fluoroscopy Cardiovascular Imaging Surgical Imaging Interventional Spine Procedures Other Imaging Techniques

(Note - Other Imaging Techniques include biopsies and locating foreign bodies)

Dental Applications

Security Applications

Industrial Applications

Veterinary Applications

X-ray Detectors Market, By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest Of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America (RoLAM)

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Rest of Middle East & Africa (RoMEA)



