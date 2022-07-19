Computational Biology Market to Reach USD 31.5 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 19.5% CAGR: AMR

Portland, OR, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Computational Biology Market by Application (Cellular & Biological Simulation, Drug Discovery & Disease Modelling, Preclinical Drug Development, Clinical Trials, Human Body Simulation Software), by Services (In-house, Contract), by End Use (Academics & Research, Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.”According to the report, the global computational biology market generated USD 5.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 31.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in demand of pharmacovigilance, surge in the adoption and development of advanced software for drug discovery, and rise in demand for tools of computational biology in various fields such as genomics, epi-genomics, proteomics, and meta-genomics are expected to drive the growth of the global computational biology market. On the other hand, high initial cost & maintenance costs of the instruments are expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, growing popularity of disease modeling of various diseases such as cardiovascular, cancer, and other infectious diseases is expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global computational biology market, owing to the rise in fear and spread of infections among people.

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies came together with the government to address the COVID-19 outbreak, from supporting the development of vaccines to planning for medicine supply.

Thus, the market is expected to experience a positive impact.

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global computational biology market based on application, services, end use and region.





Report Attribute Details The market size value in 2021 USD 5.5 billion The revenue forecast in 2031 USD 31.5 billion Growth rate CAGR of 19.5% from 2022 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2017 - 2020 Forecast period 2022 - 2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Application, Services, End User, Region Regions covered North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; Italy; France; Spain; Japan; China; India; Brazil; Mexico; Argentina; South Africa; Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled Altaris Capital Partner, Compugen Ltd., Certara, Genedata AG, Dassault Systems, DNAnexus, Nimbus Discovery, Instem, Rosa & co. Ltd., and Simulation Plus. Read More







Based on application, the cellular and biological simulation segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-fourth of the global market. The drug discovery and disease modelling segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

Based on end use, the commercial segment held the majority market share in 2021, garnering more than two-thirds of the global market. The academics & research segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market. The LAMEA region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 23.0% during the forecast period.

The key players analzyed in the global computational biology market report include Altaris Capital Partner, Compugen Ltd., Certara, Genedata AG, Dassault Systems, DNAnexus, Nimbus Discovery, Instem, Rosa & co. Ltd., and Simulation Plus.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application Cellular & Biological Simulation Drug Discovery & Disease Modelling Preclinical Drug Development Clinical Trials Human Body Simulation Software

By Services Contract In-house

By End Use Academics & Research Commercial

By Region North America U.S. Computational Biology Market Canada Computational Biology Market Mexico Computational Biology Market Europe Germany Computational Biology Market France Computational Biology Market United Kingdom Computational Biology Market Italy Computational Biology Market Spain Computational Biology Market Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan Computational Biology Market China Computational Biology Market Australia Computational Biology Market India Computational Biology Market South Korea Computational Biology Market Rest of Asia-Pacific LAMEA Brazil Computational Biology Market Saudi Arabia Computational Biology Market South Africa Computational Biology Market Rest of LAMEA







