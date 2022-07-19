The Newest Platform That Scores Investment Services, investfox.com, Went Live on the 28th of June

Varna, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- investfox, the newest European fintech start-up, is going to welcome its first web visitors on June 28, 2022 and revolutionize the relationship between investors and investment companies.

investfox brings so much needed transparency into the financial markets by:

Crafting unbiased and in-depth reviews of investment companies and opportunities

Letting the investor voices be heard by offer excellent environment for investors’ feedback

Educating investors by providing an extensive learning center

Providing industry-specific reports to facilitate the b2b knowledge

There are numerous reasons why investfox is essential in the current online investment and trading spaces.

“When trying to avoid wasting time or money on an awful movie, we can look it up on IMDB. But what if we want to avoid wasting time and money on our investments?” asks Konstantin Rabin, the founder of investfox.com.

“Last year’s GME and Robinhood saga have already shown that retail investors’ voices can often be ignored. Next, the most recent investment opportunities, like NFTs, have little to no space for the user feedback, which makes it hard for the newcomers to weed out fraudulent or simply too risky options” explains Mr Rabin.

With investfox, retail investors will be given the platform to review and rate investment service providers as well as various investment opportunities. Next to this, investfox will act as the knowledgebase for all the newcomers to financial trading and investments. But investfox does not stop there. According to the founding team, there is quite a gap within the investment industry participants, and there are little learning opportunities for those that work within the industry. The team plans to bridge this gap by releasing periodic reports that measure marketing, operational, regulatory and other aspects of the investment industry.

What is the investfox roadmap for the year?

June – soft launch

July – tweaks and bug fixes

August – knowledge center for crypto, FX, stock and option investors and traders

September – Android and iPhone investfox applications

October – user area

November – investment opportunities finder tool

December – a well-deserved rest and plans for 2023

Until June 28, the visitors may learn more about investfox.com at its Coming Soon page that is already available online or join the team’s discord server to see the current developments live in action.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/the-newest-platform-that-scores-investment-services-investfox-com-went-live-on-the-28th-of-june/