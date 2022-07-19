The Hargan Group Launches New Independent Government Relations and Public Affairs Venture

ARLINGTON, Va., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hargan Group today announced the launch of an independent government relations and public affairs entity, Hargan Strategies.

The Hargan Group, founded in 2021 by former HHS Deputy Secretary Eric Hargan, is a healthcare consulting firm focused on regulatory, public policy and healthcare investment issues.

"From our perspective, we look forward to working with Hargan Strategies to provide a new line of services to our clients and others in the healthcare industry," said Eric Hargan.

Hargan Strategies is an exciting new expansion and will be led by Emily Duke Hargan. She will be joined by long-time associates Frank Vitello and Jerry Rogers to address opportunities, legislative challenges and creative solutions for clients in the healthcare sector.

"Our team works at federal, state, and local levels with lawmakers and government officials to implement strategies and goals for our clients—whether it be through strategic legislative initiatives, building and supporting coalitions, or creating public affairs campaigns. The depth of experience on our team will allow us to draw upon our seasoned professionals with extensive careers in public service and politics to work on behalf of our clients to achieve results," said Emily Hargan.

For more information on Hargan Strategies, visit www.harganstrategies.com. To schedule a media interview with Eric Hargan, please email Hannah Stone at media@hargangroup.com.

Emily Duke Hargan has 25 years of experience in government affairs, public policy, and fundraising. She works closely with clients on issues related to regulatory policy, focusing primarily on healthcare. She actively consults with both political campaigns and independent organizations on policy initiatives and fundraising strategies and was an integral part in advancing the regulatory policy agenda for some of DC's premier third-party advocacy groups for over 20 years. She has also served on the finance committees for three presidential campaigns and two gubernatorial campaigns. You can follow her on Twitter at @EmilyHargan.

Eric D. Hargan was most recently Deputy Secretary of HHS after having served as Acting Secretary. He also served at HHS under the George W. Bush administration. In addition to serving on the Board of Operation Warp Speed, Eric oversaw the set-up and launch of the Provider Relief Fund, and other parts of the U.S. pandemic response. Since leaving his post at HHS, Eric has joined the Boards of University Hospitals in Cleveland; Alio Medical; Tomorrow Health; and HealthTrackRx. Eric previously served as a partner at several national law firms and was a professor at Loyola-Chicago Law School, Vanderbilt University and Cornell University. You can follow him on Twitter at @EricDHargan.

