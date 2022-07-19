Taboola Signs New 1-Year Deal with Cox Media Group

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced a renewed one-year deal with Cox Media Group, the industry-leading integrated media company delivering content to more than 60 million viewers through television, radio stations, streaming and digital platforms as well as local, regional and national advertising businesses. This will be the 10th year that Taboola has provided audience recommendations to readers of Cox Media Group digital properties.



In 2022, Cox Media Group began utilizing Taboola’s Read More feature, which helps publishers engage mobile users before they bounce by raising the visibility of below-article units higher up on the page while enabling interested users to continue reading the full article. Since its implementation, Read More has delivered a 203 percent mobile ad revenue uplift for Cox Media Group.

"Our renewed deal with Taboola speaks to the strategic value of our long-standing relationship,” said Joe Weir, SVP at Cox Media Group. “Taboola’s commitment to ongoing releases of innovative offerings provide ways to drive monetization and engagement. Our companies work well together to achieve mutual goals, and through this relationship, we’ve been able to hit our new benchmarks.”

“As we hit the decade mark together, Cox Media Group has shown a willingness to adopt new Taboola innovations, insights and tech that contributed to their rapid growth. Local news continues to be critical, and the massive reach of Cox Media Group’s local news network is especially important,” said Adam Singolda, CEO at Taboola. “Their mission to inform, entertain and elevate diverse audiences and communities is remarkable. Playing a part in Cox Media Group’s mission and continued growth, while also becoming their longest-standing partner in our space, is a testament to the mutual trust we’ve developed.”

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

More than 15,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

Disclaimer - Forward-Looking Statements

Taboola (the “Company”) may, in this communication, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analysis or other information which are based on forecasts or future or results. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future prospects, product development and business strategies. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth under “Risk Factors” in our Registration Statements on Form F-1 and F-4 and our other SEC filings. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

About Cox Media Group

CMG Media Corporation (d/b/a Cox Media Group) is an industry-leading media company with unparalleled brands, award-winning content, and exceptional people. CMG provides valuable local content to viewers in the communities in which it serves. The company’s operations primarily include 33 high-quality, market-leading television stations in 20 markets, 53 top-performing radio stations delivering multiple genres of content in 11 markets and numerous streaming and digital platforms. CMG’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable news and independent stations. Additionally, the company also offers a full suite of national, regional, local and digital advertising services with CMG Local Solutions, CoxReps and Gamut. For more information about CMG, visit www.coxmediagroup.com .

Contact

Dave Struzzi

dave.s@taboola.com