Profitable Digital Health Platform Healthie Closes on $16M to Enable the Next Generation of Healthcare Delivery

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthie, ( www.gethealthie.com ) an infrastructure platform for digital health companies, announced today it has raised $16M in an oversubscribed Series A led by Velvet Sea Ventures with participation from Greymatter Capital, Watershed, Builders VC and a customer syndicate.



Over 60 angels with deep healthcare and tech experience also participated in the financing, including Roushan Zenooz, Executive Chairman of Primary Health, B12 CEO Nitesh Banta, Rafid Fadul, former CMO at Wheel and Mason Plumlee.

Healthie serves thousands of clinical, product, and engineering teams who use their platform and APIs to offer virtual-first, digitally-enabled care and build long-term relationships with healthcare clients. Healthie enables healthcare providers and startups to build the virtual services consumers demand–providing the feature sets to build back-office operations and deliver a modern patient experience.

Historically, these solutions were delivered as separate tools that companies were forced to integrate, or build in-house, which is timely and expensive. Healthie’s scalable platform supports digital health companies’ rapid growth while also improving the patient experience and overall health outcomes.

Founded in 2016 by Erica Jain and Cavan Klinsky, who dropped out of the University of Pennsylvania to launch the company, Healthie had previously raised $1.9 million in pre-seed and seed funding including from Techstars, and then bootstrapped for four years before seeking outside capital.

“Operating profitably has allowed us to focus solely on building a great product and ensuring that our customers had success, since that was required for the company to survive. As digital health has exploded, Healthie is powering an overall movement to digital and virtual-first care delivery across the industry,” says Healthie Co-Founder and CEO Erica Jain. “This funding allows us to strengthen the platform on which thousands of digital health companies are building their customer experiences. We’re empowering our customers to change how consumers receive healthcare and how providers deliver care for millions of patients, with a goal of changing patient outcomes at scale.”

Within the ecosystem, Healthie has the most comprehensive, feature-rich, and flexible option for delivering and scaling a digital, virtual-first health experience. The platform sits at the center of provider and customer interaction, housing the business, operational, financial, and health information for customers.

“Healthie is uniquely positioned to serve the rapidly evolving digital health market because of its scalable solution and the fact it is purpose-built to integrate with other healthcare delivery technology and tools,” said Mike Lazerow, managing partner and co-founder of Velvet Sea Ventures. “Healthcare is undergoing a major disruption, and Healthie is a foundational piece of technology for thousands of innovative digital health companies and startups.”

Healthie hosts more than 1 million electronic health records and startups using Healthie have raised more than $700 million in venture capital. The company serves customers across the industry, including digital health startups, retail stores, health and wellness clinics, and other organizations. They provide plans that scale for unlimited growth and that meet patient privacy standards, including HIPAA, SOC-2, and PCI Compliance.

About Healthie

Healthie is a technology company that offers telehealth, business management and coaching tools for digital health startups, retail stores, health and wellness clinics and other organizations. Healthie’s software and API helps companies of all sizes deliver virtual and in-person care. Healthie is enabling the next generation of healthcare delivery by providing a comprehensive virtual experience, back-office tooling, client engagement and online coaching tools. For more information, visit www.gethealthie.com .

About Velvet Sea Ventures

Velvet Sea Ventures is an operator-led venture capital firm that goes beyond capital to help entrepreneurs turn their visions into reality. Built by a family of entrepreneurs, VSV couples seed-to-growth stage capital investment with hands-on strategic support and guidance. Current Velvet Sea Ventures portfolio companies include Scopely, eToro, Liquid Death, LeoLabs, Autograph, Strigo, SuperRare, Elementus and Pixel Vault. A full list of portfolio companies can be found here.