Allegro MicroSystems Announces New Distribution Partnership With Mouser Electronics

Manchester, NH, USA, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (Nasdaq: ALGM), a global leader in sensing and power solutions for motion control and energy-efficient systems, today announced that it has entered into a new distribution partnership with global semiconductor and electrical component distributor Mouser Electronics. Allegro products are now available for sale on the Mouser website, with new ones to be added as they become available. The partnership extends Allegro’s global distribution footprint, and gives customers new options for purchasing product samples, evaluation boards, and production inventory.

Mouser specializes in the rapid introduction of the newest products and technologies targeting the design engineer and buyer communities. With 27 offices located around the globe, Mouser conducts business in 21 different languages and 34 currencies across 223 countries. The company’s global distribution center is equipped with state-of-the-art wireless warehouse management systems that enable them to process orders 24/7 and deliver nearly perfect pick-and-ship operations.

Many of Allegro’s most popular products are now available for purchase on the Mouser website, including the company’s industry-leading current sensors, position and speed sensors, and power management and motor control ICs.

“This partnership greatly enhances our commitment to creating and supporting a vibrant and diverse customer base,” said Max Glover, Senior Vice President of Sales at Allegro. “Mouser offers unmatched global logistics, giving engineers and designers access to our innovative ICs in a one-stop-shopping experience – leaving them more time to design and build new, exciting products.”

“Mouser customers demand efficient, reliable products, and Allegro MicroSystems meets and exceeds these expectations,” said Kristin Schuetter, Mouser Electronics’ Vice President of Supplier Management. “This agreement gives design engineers an excellent avenue for developing energy-efficient solutions across a broad range of industries and applications.”

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems (Nasdaq: ALGM) is redefining the future of sensing and power technologies. From green energy to advanced mobility and motion control systems, our team is passionate about developing intelligent solutions that move the world forward and give our customers a competitive edge. With global engineering, manufacturing and support, Allegro is a trusted partner to both large enterprises and regional market leaders worldwide. Visit www.allegromicro.com.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

