Gunderson Dettmer Launches São Paulo Office, Strengthening the Firm’s Commitment to Latin America

SILICON VALLEY, Calif. and SÃO PAULO, Brazil, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian opened its newest office in São Paulo, Brazil. With more than 450 attorneys focused exclusively on the innovation economy, this is the firm’s eleventh worldwide and the third office outside of the United States. The São Paulo office is founded by corporate partners Brian Hutchings, Adan Muller and Christel Moreno.



“Our growth strategy has always been simple: we go where our clients are,” says David T. Young, Gunderson Dettmer’s Managing Partner. “The Latin America venture ecosystem has seen tremendous growth and we are confident in its future. Our opening a physical office in São Paulo demonstrates our long-term commitment to emerging companies in Latin America and the venture capital and growth equity funds that recognize their potential.”

The new São Paulo office will be the firm’s hub for its thriving Latin America practice, for which the firm has earned accolades from PitchBook and others for handling more venture financings in the region than any other law firm in the world.

“We first began working in Latin America in 2006, supporting our U.S.-based clients pursuing venture investments in the market. Our commitment to the region has only grown from there,” says Brian Hutchings, co-leader of the Latin America practice and member of the firm’s Management Committee. “We are proud to have the track record we do, having handled, among other transactions, over 600 cross-border venture and growth equity financings in Latin America since 2017 alone – both for companies and for investors. It has been exciting to see the Latin America venture ecosystem grow and mature.”

“Complementing the Brazil-focused part of our practice, Gunderson Dettmer also has a robust practice serving high-growth companies and venture capital and growth equity funds in over a dozen countries in Latin America, including Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina and Peru,” says Dan Green, co-leader of the Latin America practice focused on the venture ecosystem in Spanish-speaking countries. “I am excited to see this next step in the firm’s evolution and know that having a hub in Brazil will offer our Latin America-based clients even more opportunities for cross-border support.”

Gunderson Dettmer has represented Latin America-based companies in more than $3.8 billion in mergers and acquisitions transactions since 2014, including the acquisition of 99 Taxis by Didi in 2018, the acquisition of Vivareal by OLX Brasil in 2020, the acquisition of Mexico-based Cornershop by Uber in 2020, the acquisition of Elo7 by Etsy in 2021, the acquisition of Neoway by B3 in 2021, and the acquisition of Technisys by SoFi in 2022.

“Opening an office in Brazil is something I have wanted to do since coming to the firm in 2011,” says Adan Muller, co-founder of the São Paulo office and corporate partner. “Brazil is my homeland and, naturally, the growth of the venture ecosystem here is a source of great pride. With significant experience gained working with the preeminent venture capital and growth equity firms in the U.S., we have helped truly pioneering companies in the region to thrive and attract investment from the top firms internationally. We continue to see tremendous opportunities in the Latin America market and are eager to make our mark on the ground.”

Gunderson Dettmer’s Latin America team includes over a dozen attorneys in several offices, many of whom were licensed and practiced law in Latin America before becoming U.S. lawyers. With strong cross-border experience and deep local ties, the team has spent considerable time developing best-in-class legal know-how and technology that is tailored to the needs of the Latin American ecosystem.

“Our firm has earned a strong reputation for not only world-class work but also as a bridge between Latin America and the larger international venture community,” says Christel Moreno, co-founder of the São Paulo office and corporate partner. “We have built strong relationships with leading venture capital firms investing in the region and they trust our judgement. Our opening an office here shows our deep confidence that innovation will continue to be a driver of the Latin America economy for many years to come.”

About Gunderson Dettmer

Gunderson Dettmer is the preeminent international law firm with an exclusive focus on the innovation economy. The firm serves market-leading venture capital and growth equity investors and pioneering companies through inception, growth and maturity, as well as groundbreaking public companies that result from the global venture capital ecosystem. The firm’s clear-cut focus and well-honed technical skill enables an accelerated pace and unmatched efficiency, delivering best-in-class value at each phase of a client’s business.

Gunderson Dettmer has more than 450 attorneys across eleven offices in key venture markets throughout the world – Silicon Valley, Ann Arbor, Austin, Beijing, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, São Paulo and Singapore.

Monica Rodriguez Kuniyoshi

Chief Marketing Officer

Phone: 650-463-5337

Email: mkuniyoshi@gunder.com