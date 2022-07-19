EnergyEdge LLC and Omnis Panels LLC Announce Exclusive Partnership

WICHITA, Kan. and CHICAGO, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnergyEdge LLC (“EnergyEdge®”) is pleased to announce that it has signed an exclusive partnership with Omnis Panels LLC (“Omnis”) to distribute EnergyEdge® Permanent Insulated Concrete Edge Formwork in the US.



Architect R.Tom Compton developed EnergyEdge® products to meet the construction market's need for concrete slab edge insulation (SEI). EnergyEdge® is a single solution that forms, insulates, and protects exposed concrete perimeters in one product.

Omnis has a strong track record of partnering with market-leading companies and leveraging its best-in-class network to grow innovators in the US market.

Commenting on the news, R.Tom Compton AIA of EnergyEdge LLC said: “Our new alliance with the Omnis network expands our marketing & sales opportunities across the country and beyond. We look forward to meeting expanding market demands for our EnergyEdge materials. Thanks, Omnis for allowing us to join your team!”

Beau Preston, President of Omnis Panels said: “We are thrilled to be EnergyEdge LLC’s partner of choice in the US. Slab edge insulation (SEI) is required in IECC Energy and Building codes, while almost all building performance standards promote SEI to save energy in all kinds of construction. Adding EnergyEdge® to our Concrete Technologies products enhances our sustainable building product offerings for architects and builders.”

EnergyEdge® forming systems are extruded PVC “E”-shaped rails with high-density R-10 EPS insulation and serve multiple functions, including:

forming systems save time and labor while reducing material waste and landfill costs. EnergyEdge® EPS insulation is termite treated and approved for below-grade applications.



EnergyEdge®: https://www.eeform.com/

Omnis: https://omnisusa.com

US customers interested in purchasing EnergyEdge® from Omnis may contact sales@omnisusa.com.

About EnergyEdge LLC:

Introduced at the World of Concrete in 2004, the EnergyEdge® concrete edge forming, insulating and protection solution was listed first in that year’s most innovative products. Since then, our IECC code required EnergyEdge has been used in over 35 states in projects large and small. Architect R.Tom Compton invented the patented product solution to seal what a major DOE study calls “The Last Big Leak” in the building envelope, the uninsulated slab edge. Our “stay-in-place” forming rails provide “built-in” performance as well as “built-on” advantages. They not only deliver important building envelope insulation but also link, flash and seal adjacent building systems, materials and finishes, advancing and enhancing their efficiencies. EnergyEdge® products are 100% made in the USA and are now available across the country through the Omnis sales network.

About Omnis Panels, LLC:

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Omnis Panels LLC (dba as Omnis) partners with providers of the most innovative and sustainable construction products from around the globe, bringing them to the United States market. These include Rainscreen Technologies (Petrarch, Steni & SikaTack® Panel System); Concrete Technologies (K-Form and EnergyEdge®); and Coating Technologies (ZENOVA.) Working with a network of top US building envelope representatives, consultants, and distributors, Omnis provides unparalleled service to installers, architects, contractors, and building owners.

Omnis: info@omnisusa.com

Beau Preston, President

Phone: +1 630-355-4040

Chicago, Illinois USA

EnergyEdge LLC: info@EEForm.com

R.Tom Compton, AIA, President

Production & Distribution Center

Phone: +1 316-618-1983, Zack Singleton

Wichita, Kansas USA

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79867be6-bf03-49e5-9639-dc7093e72902

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c04d5c2-6887-4656-8b0b-f887dc50a203